The transition is ongoing, with some users already noticing changes.

Google Wallet now supports American Express, with 29 new US banks added this month alone for payments.

When Google acquired Fitbit, many wearable owners likely knew that integration was inevitable. However, the transition of services, products, and assets to the Google name hasn’t been quick. The tech giant acquired the fitness tracker business back in 2021, but some Fitbit assets still retain the original name. The Fitbit Pay app is one example of a product that remains intact, and Google is making changes as it looks to phase it out.

As explained by Google in its system update notes, Google Play Services version 24.25 has introduced Google Wallet support for American Express. This comes as the company plans to phase out the Fitbit Pay app on July 29, and some Android users began seeing the change in early June (via 9to5Google). That being said, the rollout is still ongoing, meaning not everyone may notice the change just yet.

Google continues to phase out Fitbit products and services

Even though Google has been encouraging Fitbit device owners to migrate to the Wallet app from Fitbit Pay, the integration process has been somewhat problematic – the lack of American Express support was noticed by users, for example. Some iOS users also noticed that they needed to re-add Visa cards to Google Wallet to pay via their Fitbit device. Now, the Wallet app with its latest features is available for special editions of Fitbit Charge 3 and Versa, Fitbit Charge 4, Charge 5, Charge 6, Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 2, Versa 3, and Versa 4.

Depending on your device manufacturer, you may be able to use an alternative to Google Wallet, but the company is doing what it can to make you reconsider. For example, Google recently added support for 29 new banks to the app. These banks – all of which are US-based – can now be accessed via Wallet to be utilized for payment. The support may not already be evident in the app, depending on the integration timeline for your specific bank. However, this is just one of many examples suggesting that Google wants to be your go-to for all things e-commerce.