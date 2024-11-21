Key Takeaways Google Wallet expands support by adding 18 new banks and financial institutions.

This brings the current supported total to over 3,000 institutions.

Google Wallet also supports passports, IDs, travel passes, and more.

Google Wallet has made huge strides over the past year, going beyond just being able to hold your digital credit and debit cards. It might sound like a stretch to say this, but Wallet can now really do it all now, offering a safe place to store your digital ID, passport, bus and train passes, and so much more.

Related 5 things that should be changed on Google Wallet ASAP These five changes would greatly improve the digital wallet app

In fact, there really isn't a limit on what you can add into Google Wallet, making it extremely versatile.Of course, while Google has made huge strides in adding big features, there is still one restriction, which requires the app to support your specific bank or financial institution if you want to use it in Wallet. Wallet currently offers support for all major banks, like Wells Fargo, Chase, and Bank of America.

Google continues to expand support

But if you're banking with a smaller financial institution like a local bank or credit union, chances are, it may not be supported in Wallet. With that said, Google Wallet now supports over 3,000 banks and credit unions, and today, it's adding 18 more. Again, you're not going to see any big name banks here, with most of the institutions are going to be local banks and credit unions.

You can check out the full list below, and also on the Google Wallet website. There is one stand out from the group, with merchant J Crew being added to the list as well.

Blue Sky Bank (OK) Combined Federal Credit Union (AR) Connect Bank (AR) Cooperative Teachers Credit Union (TX) DLP Bank (FL) First Commerce Bank (TN) First Port City Bank (GA) First Sentinel Bank (VA) FNB Washington (KS) J Crew McMurrey Federal Credit Union (TX) PNB Community Bank (FL) Privacy Business Privacy Consumer Credit Security Federal Savings Bank (IN) Southeastern Bank (GA) St. Louis Community Credit Union (MO) Timberland Federal Credit Union (PA)

So, if you see your bank on the list above, now's going to be a great time to give Google Wallet a try. You can download the app from the Google Play Store, and add your credit cards, bank cards, and so much more. It really is a convenient way to keep track of all your cards, passes, and IDs.