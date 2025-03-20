Visa might be everywhere you want to be, but Google Wallet isn't quite as ubiquitous yet. NFC payments are definitely more common than they were just a few years ago — now, you can tap to pay at most big box stores across North America (looking at you, Walmart) — but none of that matters if your bank isn't supported. Thankfully, Google is still hard at work adding local financial institutions to Wallet, and this month has been particularly fruitful with 36 additions.

36 new banks and credit unions are now supported

Over the course of the last month, we spotted Google making six sets of tweaks to its participating banks page, and we've compiled those changes into the alphabetized list below. Counting the nationwide banks like Chase, PNC, and Wells Fargo, the list now includes over 5,000 financial institutions — but the additions lately are almost exclusively smaller banks and local credit unions.

Advanz Credit Union (KY)

Apex Bank (TN)

Ashton State Bank (IA)

Atelio

Bank of Moundville (AL)

Carroll Bank & Trust (TN)

Chadron FCU (NE)

Cleveland State Bank (WI)

Farm Credit Employees Federal Credit Union (MN)

F&M Bank And Trust Company (MO)

First bank (NJ)

First National Bank Colorado

First State Bank of Purdy (MO)

Forest Park National Bank & Trust Company (IL)

Gilmer National Bank (TX)

G P O Federal Credit Union

Interbank

Juice Commercial (NY)

Leatherstocking Region Federal Credit Union (NY)

Logan State Bank (IA)

Madison County Bank (NE)

Northern Kentucky Educators' Federal Credit Union (KY)

Polish-American Federal Credit Union (MI)

Purple Financial

Quad City Bank and Trust Company

Schertz Bank & Trust (TX)

Signature Bank, National Association (OH)

Silver Lake Bank (KS)

Sun Credit Union

Tennessee Employees Credit Union (TN)

The Bank of Fayette County (TN)

The Bridgeway Federal Credit Union

The One Federal Credit Union

Torpago Inc (CA)

Torrington Municipal & Teachers Federal Credit Union

Trunorth Federal Credit Union

But the work Google has been doing with Wallet lately isn't limited to bank support. Just yesterday, the company announced a new system that makes it easy to share your credit cards with your kids — with robust parental controls, of course. For a company that has a reputation for chasing moonshots while letting existing services wilt on the vine, it's clear that Google wants to make sure the little things work just right when it comes to Wallet.