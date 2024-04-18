Summary Google Wallet continues to expand its reach by adding 32 new banks to its support list, ensuring comprehensive coverage for users.

As Charles Darwin's theory of evolution suggests, those who adapt to change have a higher chance of survival. This theory is mirrored in our current technological era. Our smartphones, once limited to calls and texts, are now poised to replace our physical banking cards. Imagine, in just 50 years, you might be regaling your grandchildren with tales of physical cards for payment, a concept they can't even fathom.

Google Wallet, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay are leading the charge in revolutionizing our payment methods. Over the past few years, these apps have steadily increased their support for numerous US banks, with no signs of slowing down. In March alone, Google Wallet added 30 new US banks to its support list. And now, the company has further expanded its reach, updating its support page with an additional 32 new banks, bringing its services to even more customers across the United States.

Google Wallet expands its partnership with new banks in the US

Your digital payments experience on Android is now more complete than ever, thanks to Google Wallet's extensive partnerships. With over 4,800 banks operating in the US, Google Wallet has established connections with the majority of them. Most of these banks and credit unions on the support list are state-chartered, and while you may not have heard of them, their inclusion ensures comprehensive coverage for users.

In addition to adding new banks, Google developers have been proactively improving the Wallet app by adding new features. For example, after a short break, the service is available on the web again, allowing users to manage their cards via a web browser. Following the killing of the Google Pay app in June, Wallet remains as Google's priority app for the digital payment market.