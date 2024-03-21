Summary Google Wallet and Samsung Pay are top digital wallet apps for Android, constantly evolving with new features to enhance user experience.

Google Wallet is transforming cashless and cardless transactions, storing various digital items including flight boarding passes on Wear OS.

Google has partnered with over 5,000 banks in the US, adding 30 new banks in March 2024 alone, to support digital card integration.

You can count reliable digital wallet apps for Android on your fingertips, and Google Wallet is one of our top picks, besides Samsung Pay, formerly known as Samsung Wallet. With both apps eager to retain loyal users, developers are hard at work adding new features. Google has kept up a steady stream of improvements like movie ticket and boarding pass auto-addition from Gmail. The app is also off to a strong start adding new partner banks to the roster this year, and we found 30 new additions in March alone.

Google Wallet is almost ready to replace your physical wallet, so you can go cashless and cardless. It stores IDs, memberships, passes, digital documents, and even has an option for flight boarding passes on the app built for Wear OS. However, the infrastructure is practically unusable if your bank hasn’t partnered with Google to allow digitizing your credit and debit cards.

All the new additions

Back in September 2021, when the app was still known as Google Pay, it achieved a landmark 3,000 sign-ons. There are over 5,000 banks operational in the US and Google has come a long way in partnering with them. In the last two months of 2024 alone, the company inked deals with 86 institutions to support their cards digitally. In March, we noticed another 30 banks joined the list:

AtoB

Bank of Odessa (MO)

Beach Cities Commercial Bank (CA)

BFG Federal Credit Union (OH)

Chillicothe State Bank (MO)

Citizens Bank of Eldon (MO)

Coastlife Credit Union (TX)

Community Bank of Oelwein (IA)

CorePlus Federal Credit Union (CT)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank (Cannon Falls, MN)

First Farmers & Merchants National Bank (Fairmont, MN)

First Farmers & Merchants National Bank (Luverne, MN)

First Farmers & Merchants National Bank (MN)

First Farmers & Merchants State Bank (Brownsdale, MN)

First Farmers & Merchants State Bank of Grand Meadow (MN)

First National Bank of Le Center (MN)

First State Bank (OH)

Fortress Bank (IA)

Lusitania Savings Bank (NJ)

One Detroit Credit Union (MI)

Pacific Postal Credit Union (CA)

Pay by Extend

Ravalli County Federal Credit Union (MT)

Sidney State Bank (MI)

Sixth Avenue Baptist Federal Credit Union (AL)

SubZero / Avaya

The Bank of Star Valley (WY)

Waterfall Bank (FL)

Windward Bank

Xformative Payment Systems (NY)

Evidently, several branches of the First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Minnesota are on the list, but there are several other additions from other states in the US as well. Since these banks are now partnering with Google, you can add any of their credit and debit cards to Google Wallet for convenient digital use.

However, remember that despite the agreements, Google Wallet still doesn’t support a handful of cards, and the company has support documentation online with a full list of those cards. Here, you’ll also find the complete list of the banks supported right now, including the latest additions. Lastly, we’d like to add a friendly reminder to switch to Google Wallet if the app is available in your country, and you’re still using Google Pay, because support for the latter ends in June.