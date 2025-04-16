Summary Google Wallet expanded its reach by adding support for 25 new US banks and credit unions this month.

This helps smaller, member-owned institutions offer features like tap-to-pay that were previously more common at large banks.

The newly supported institutions span across various US states and territories, including Guam.

Credit unions are great for avoiding the fees, fine print, and downright impersonal experience at nationwide banks, but sometimes they lack a few amenities you'd get from a corporate institution. Google Wallet's NFC-based tap-to-pay feature has supported the likes of Chase and Wells Fargo ever since it was called Android Pay, but it's taken years to get a decent number of member-owned financial institutions into the fold.

Little by little, though, Google continues chipping away at this deficit by adding new local banks to Wallet in the US.