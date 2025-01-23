Google Wallet has become incredibly versatile over the past year, expanding beyond holding just credit and debit cards. And while there are still plenty of things we'd love to see changed, one of the things that Google has been really good about is adding support for new financial institutions to the app.

And while most major banks are already covered, Google continues to bring support for small regional banks and credit unions nearly every month. With that said, Google has just announced the addition of 22 new banks to Wallet. So if your bank wasn't already on the list, now's going to be a good time to check.

Better support across the US

Google Wallet currently offers support for over 3,000 banks and credit unions across the United States. And while that may sound like a lot, there are still plenty of financial institutions that aren't supported at this point.

Thankfully, as stated before, Google continues to expand support for Google Wallet by adding more and more financial institutions each month. This month, the brand added 22 new entities to its list of supported financial institutions.

The majority of which are smaller credit unions like Allied, Arize, Fox Federal, and more. Of course, you can always check out the full list on Google Wallet Help website, or just look at the list below. Of course, if you're from another region, you can also use the same website to check to see if Google has added support for more financial institutions in your area.

Allied Federal Credit Union (TX)

Arize Federal Credit Union (PA)

Armor Bank (AR)

Castle Rock Bank (MN)

Cfsbank (PA)

Cross Bank (AR)

First Credit Union (MI)

FNB&Trust (AL)

Fox Federal Credit Union (CA)

Four Seasons Federal Credit Union

FreeStar Financial Credit Union (MI)

Hawaii First Federal Credit Union (HI)

Midwest America Federal Credit Union

Onbe

Riverways Federal Credit Union (MO)

Salem VA Credit Union (VA)

Sofi Bank, National Association (UT)

Speedchain

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union

The Napoleon State Bank (IN)

University of Wisconsin Credit Union

West Michigan Credit Union (MI)

If you aren't currently using Google Wallet, we'd highly recommend it. Not only can it simplify the way you pay for things, but it can also make it more secure. For the most part, Google Wallet is now accepted at a wide range of shops and establishments.

By carrying everything in your digital wallet, you can leave your physical wallet at home. And while most will think about debit and credit cards, Google Wallet can now even hold your IDs and passports as well. Furthermore, you can also add pretty much anything you want, making it incredibly versatile. So give it a try. We don't think you'll be disappointed.