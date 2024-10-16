Key Takeaways Google Wallet has expanded beyond just credit and debit cards, with the ability to add travel passes, concert tickets, and more.

Support for 17 new banks has been added to Google Wallet, making it easier for users to add cards.

While Google Wallet can help lighten your physical card load, it's still recommended to carry physical passports and IDs as backups.

Google Wallet can really do it all at this point, storing not only credit and debit cards, but also bus passes, concert tickets, digital IDs, passports, and more. And while you can now create a digital version of pretty much anything to add to your Wallet, the one restriction that remains is the support from your bank or financial institution.

So, if you're trying to add a debit or cash card, you're going to need this support, which Google has been adding in droves over the past couple of years. The brand has been adding more banks every month. And as you might expect, it's adding a few more this month, with 17 new additions to Google Wallet. So if you've been banking locally and were waiting for support, be sure to check out the latest additions to see if your institution is supported.

More banks = more support

Perhaps one notable stand out is going to be the addition of Slope for Ikea, which is used by many businesses. It also looks like a new prepaid gift card option is available with Mastercard eGIFT. Of course, you can check out the full list below to see if your bank is supported. And if not, hopefully it will be added soon.

American Bank & Trust (SD)

Bank Of the Plains (KS)

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri (MO)

First National Bank of Proctor (MN)

First State Bank of Burnet (TX)

Mastercard eGIFT

MyGeorgia Credit Union (GA)

Nova Bank (AL)

On Me

Palmetto State Bank (SC)

Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank (IL)

Police Federal Credit Union (MD)

Riley State Bank of Riley, KS

Slope - IKEA

TIB, National Association (TX)

Travis Credit Union (CA)

United Minnesota Bank (MN)

If you're looking to give it a try, you can always download the Google Wallet app to your supported Android device. If you're someone that's trying to lighten their load, this is a great way to do it, with the ability to shed physical cards from your wallet to create a lighter setup when you're on the go. However, while you can add passports and IDs, you'll still probably want to carry the physical versions of those around just in case you run into any issues.