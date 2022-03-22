Google's digital wallet, called Google Wallet, can store transit passes, loyalty cards, and gift cards, like its competitor, Samsung Pay. It's an adequate replacement for physical credit cards, given that Google Wallet payments are widely accepted. You must know how to add and remove your credit cards to use the app effectively.

You can add a card to Google Wallet through your watch if you have a smartwatch that runs Wear OS version 2.0 or higher and supports NFC. Not all smartwatches offer the app, but we have a list of the top Android smartwatches that support Google Wallet to help you out.

Although Google Wallet replaced Google Pay in 2022, the latter is still available as a standalone app. This guide doesn't work for the Google Pay app.

How to set up Google Wallet

You need to set up your account before you can add a card to Google Wallet. This process only takes a few seconds.

Open the Google Wallet app. Click the Explore Wallet button in the lower-left corner to learn more about Google Wallet and its features. Close Your Google Pay account is now set up, and you can add your cards.

How to add a card to Google Wallet

You can add a credit card now that you've set up the Google Wallet app. Before you start the process, keep the physical card you want to add to your Google Wallet handy.

While our guide instructs you on how to add a payment card, you can also add a transit pass, loyalty card, or gift card.

Open Google Wallet. Tap the + Add to Wallet button in the lower-right corner. Select Payment card from the list of options. Close Line up your card in the highlighted area on the screen to scan your card details. Or, tap the Enter details manually button at the bottom of the screen to enter the details. Tap the Save button at the bottom of the screen. Review the terms and conditions of adding your card and tap Accept. Your card is now added and is ready for use.

Further verification of your payment method may be necessary, depending on your card. This is usually done through your banking app, but Google Wallet instructs you on what to do.

How to add a card from your bank's website or app

You can also add a credit card to Google Wallet through your bank's portals. Here's how to do it:

Navigate to your bank's website or banking app. Log in to your account. Locate and select the Add to Google Wallet or Add to GPay button. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Your bank or card may not support this feature if you dob't find the Add to Google Wallet or Add to GPay button.

How to add a card to Google Wallet on your smartwatch

You don't need your phone to complete the payment when you add a card to your watch. Here's how to add a card to your watch:

Open the Google Wallet app on your smartwatch. Select Get Started. If you haven't set up a screen lock, you will have to do so at this point. Open the Google Wallet app on your phone and follow the instructions. You'll see your card added to the app on your watch.

This process only adds the card to your Google Wallet app on your smartwatch. It doesn't add the same payment information on your phone.

How to remove a card from Google Wallet

If you have a new version of your credit card or decide to take a card off of Google Wallet, here's how to delete a card from your Google Wallet app:

Open the Google Wallet app. Navigate to the card you'd like to remove and tap it. Close Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner. Tap Remove payment method from the drop-down menu. Tap the Remove button from the Remove payment method window. Close

Your card no longer appears on Google Wallet, and you can't use it for mobile payments.

Tap to pay made easy

Google Wallet is a streamlined way of managing tickets, credit cards, and more. Not all cards support Google Wallet, although more are adding functionality every day. If you have a Samsung phone and want to give Google Wallet a try, deactivate Samsung Wallet or Samsung Pay.