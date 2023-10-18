Summary Google Wallet has introduced a new feature that allows users to convert any barcode or QR code into a virtual pass, expanding the app's capabilities beyond payment methods and the identification cards it already supports.

The new feature aims to address the app's limitation in supporting niche cards and passes, such as library cards, gym memberships, insurance documents, and parking passes.

Google Wallet is taking steps to rival Apple's Wallet app and establish itself as one of the top digital wallet apps on Android, with upcoming features like pass-sharing and easy access to corporate badges.

Google Wallet was revived in 2022 as a go-to app for storing all your cards, IDs, and documentation in a secure virtual app, so you don’t need to carry the bulk of papers and physical cards with you everywhere. The app replaced Google Pay in a few markets, making it rather convenient for users to pay with QR codes using the same app. Now, Google is rolling out a new feature for Wallet users, allowing them to convert any barcode or QR code into a generic but functional virtual pass.

To be clear, Google Wallet already supports storing flight boarding cards, driving licenses, loyalty cards from businesses, event tickets, and even vaccination certificates right on your phone. Although the app is rather versatile in its capabilities, room for improvement is omnipresent. For instance, there are several other niche cards and passes which Wallet doesn’t support — library cards, gym memberships, insurance documents, parking passes, and the pass for your local yacht club.

Back in June, we reported on Google’s plans to give these passes and cards a home as well. Now, apex Android tipster Mishaal Rahman has spotted Wallet widely rolling out the feature to add generic cards which don’t fit in any of the predefined categories on the app. This means you can take a picture of the QR code or barcode on your pass and add it to the app for convenient digital use. It even works with screenshots of the QR or barcode grabbed from another digital platform.

Although Google didn’t give us a timeline for this feature’s arrival earlier this year, Rahman says it was expected with the September 2023 Android Feature Drop. Google seems to be a little late with this release, but other exciting features are already queued up for release sometime this year. In July, Google confirmed that Wallet users could soon share their passes with friends and family. The company also mentioned plans to give corporate employees an easy way to access their badges. All these features are helping Google Wallet step up to Apple’s Wallet app, and become one of the best digital wallet apps on Android.