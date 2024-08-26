Key Takeaways Google Wallet is now adding support for more banks and credit unions for the month of August.

This brings the total added this year to over 200.

In addition, the brand also added support for California IDs and Everything else in August as well.

Google Wallet isn't just for credit and debit cards, but has slowly evolved into a digital storage locker for all types of cards, IDs, passes, and tickets. What's great is that these enhancements have made it even easier to walk around without your physical wallet, which is great if you're someone that's trying to minimize the things that you're carrying. Furthermore, you also get an extra layer of security and protection here as well, as your physical cards, tickets, and passes can stay at home, while Google Wallet does all the heavy lifting.

Of course, you can't really do all of this unless Google decides to add support, and for the month of August, the brand has made some big moves, adding support for California IDs and Everything else. And now, as the month comes to a close, it has also added support for new financial institutions as well, which means, if your bank or credit union is on the list, you can now use Google Wallet to carry out financial transactions.

More support for smaller branches

If you're curious, we've listed the financial institutions that were added this month in the list below. And while most major banks have been covered for a while, it's good to see smaller banks and credit unions get some support, especially for customers that have not been able to use Google Wallet up until this point.

ACNB Bank (PA)

Cedar Rapids Bank And Trust Company

Evergreen Federal Bank (OR)

Farmers Bank (TN)

First Bank (MS)

Golden Triangle Federal Credit Union (TX)

Home Savings Bank (KY)

Inter & Co

Local Union 392 Federal Credit Union (OH)

Minnco Credit Union (MN)

Montezuma State Bank (IA)

Tri County Area Federal Credit Union (PA)

Unite Credit Union (IA)

Warren Bank & Trust (AR)

If you've never tried using a digital wallet and wanted to maybe give it a shot, you can always download the app from the Google Play Store. As mentioned before, Wallet isn't just great for keeping your credit and debit card on your phone, but it can also be used for loyalty cards, boarding passes, and pretty much any other pass that you might want to keep on your device.