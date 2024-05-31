Summary Google is phasing out its VPN service, with changes already appearing in the Google One icon and Pixel app listings.

Some Pixel phone models already display a VPN connection icon in the status bar, with older models to follow soon.

Google One subscribers may need to consider alternatives, as the company plans to eliminate the VPN service without a price drop.

When it comes to choosing a VPN service provider, there is no shortage of options. Whether you want to support a smaller company or feel more comfortable investing in a big brand, it’s become easier than ever to maintain your privacy on the web. Google is one example of a company that has the name and notoriety you may be looking for in a VPN service. Its VPN by Google One option has been a standard for many people who were already using other products from the company. Now, the Big Tech giant is making a few changes to its VPN service ahead of its planned rebranding.

Related Best VPN service 2024: 9 options our experts recommend There are lots of VPN options out there, and these are the absolute best

As explained by 9to5Google, signs have been emerging as of late that suggest Google is beginning its announced shutdown of VPN by Google One. For instance, there have been noticeable changes to the Google One icon, which has seemingly been replaced with a blue shield featuring the letter, “G.” The Google Play Store listing for the dedicated app for Pixel phones has also been altered, now showing the name, “Pixel VPN by Google,” rather than “Pixel VPN by Google One.”

Slight changes are appearing in Google's VPN

On some devices, a key icon in the status bar has already indicated when the VPN is connected, rather than a “1” notification – specifically, the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. However, this will soon be coming to the older Pixel 7 series as well. For now, it seems that the changes will not be solidified until they debut with a system update.

Close

Source: 9to5Google

That being said, there is still much for Google One subscribers to consider, especially if they don’t own a Pixel. The company noted in its phase-out announcement that those with a Pixel 7 or newer will still be able to use the device’s built-in VPN in its settings – but there doesn’t seem to be an alternative for Google One subscribers, in particular. A spokesperson claimed that subscribers haven’t been using the service, and as a result, there will be no price drop related to its elimination. However, it’s hard to believe Google won’t lose some customers who find the move to be inconsiderate, as well as inconvenient.