Summary Google Voice has introduced a spam warning mechanism for SMS messages, with a red exclamation sign and "Suspected spam" tag to help users identify suspicious texts quickly.

Users can validate suspected spam texts, sending future messages from that number directly to the spam folder, or categorize mislabeled messages as non-spam.

These spam text protective measures are available to all Google Voice users, free or paid, and will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

From its inception, Google Voice has positioned itself as an advantageous Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service that effortlessly connects users over the internet. The service, essentially free with a US number and Google account, worked well but had largely remained devoid of significant user-centric updates until recently. In March 2023, it incorporated a touch of Material You design for a sleeker user interface. Going back a little further, December 2022 heralded the enhancement of call safety with warnings for spam calls, and now that feature appears to be extending to SMS messages sent to your Google Voice number.

As Google announced on its Workspace Updates blog, Google Voice is taking another stride towards user security, introducing innovative features to combat spam texts (via 9to5Google). Tackling spam head-on, Google Voice is equipping its SMS service with a spam warning mechanism akin to its spam call alerts. Users on both Android and iOS platforms will now notice a distinct red exclamation sign situated at the profile avatar's position when receiving a suspicious text. Simultaneously, the message preview will initiate with a noticeable "Suspected spam" tag, ensuring users can quickly discern the nature of the message.

Close

Diving deeper into the features, Google Voice offers users a twofold approach in managing these flagged messages. The first option allows users to validate a suspected spam text. On confirmation, all subsequent texts from that specific number will bypass the main inbox, relocating directly to the spam folder. On the other hand, should a user find the label misplaced, they can opt to categorize the message as non-spam. This action ensures that the sender's future messages won't receive the spam label anymore.

Ensuring an inclusive experience, these spam text protective measures are becoming available to all Google Voice users, whether they're on the free version or the paid tiers, including Starter, Standard, and Premier. Users can expect a comprehensive rollout in the ensuing weeks.

Moreover, in a bid to make the user experience more congenial and personalized, another update is en route. Contact cards throughout Google Workspace will soon feature festive birthday decorations, namely multi-colored balloons and confetti, provided users have set their birthdays visible on their Google profiles. A subtle addition, but as 9to5Google noted, this minor tweak could be instrumental in fostering closer bonds among colleagues and stakeholders.

While Google Voice development might have seemed dormant at stages in the past, particularly in the UX department, these recent updates underscore Google's commitment to refining and enhancing its service. Not only do these updates introduce features to make the entire communication experience more personalized and engaging, but they fortify user security against pesky spam texts — an absolute must in today's era of robocalls and scams.