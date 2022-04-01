Voice is one of those lucky few communication services that Google has somehow managed to resist the temptation to send to its infamous graveyard. White it ultimately persists, changes have still been happening, including a desktop UI redesign that received mixed feedback from users. Google has been working on moving users from the legacy Voice website to its new home, with a host of changes like removing do not disturb timers and ring scheduling. The latest tweak alters the way users access their account and check voicemail from a linked number.

The way Voice used to work, the site had a setting that allowed you to determine what happened when you called your own Google Voice line from a linked phone number. One option was to ring all your other linked numbers first, while the other was to go directly to the voicemail menu, bypassing the ring period entirely. Going forward, Google’s saying that both options will still be available, but in a slightly different way.

The new website will automatically ring all your other linked numbers when you place a call. This is great if you call home a lot and want someone to be able to answer. But what do you do if you want to listen to your voicemail messages or make a new, outbound call, for example? That’s where the new “Custom call forwarding” feature comes in, giving you the ability to recreate the option to bypass ringing and go directly to the voicemail menu.

Google introduced the ability to set up rules for Voice calls late last year. The update allows users to better customize the app’s call forwarding process, selectively screen contacts, and create custom voicemail greetings for specific contacts.

Separately, to boost communication and collaboration in Google Workspace, the company’s also expanding Voice’s reach to more business customers. New features coming for them include the ability to automatically record calls.

Wyze confirms cameras were vulnerable to strangers watching your feed for years

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author