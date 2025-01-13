Summary Google Voice did not get any new features in 2024, but 2025 might be different.

The brand could reintroduce conference calling, something it removed some years ago.

The feature isn't confirmed, but does give hope to long-time Google Voice users.

Google Voice has been around in some form or another for over a decade. And while we've seen it go from something scrappy and basic to a tool that's more full-fledged that's even great for business use, the features and additions to the service have more recently come to a complete standstill.

9to5Google reported that the service saw no new features in 2024, and even wondered about its future. Luckily, it looks like 2025 might be that year, with Android Authority reporting that three-way calling could make an appearance in the app.

A much-needed comeback

Of course, this information is still quite early and was only noticed as the news outlet took a look at some of the code available with this latest update of the app for Android. There are some code strings that mention "conference call" but when it comes to something further like UI elements, nothing can be extracted at this point.

So, as you can imagine, this really isn't all that much to go off, but it does give Google Voice users some hope that things will change in 2025. If this does get implemented, it could make conference calls more seamless for Voice users. Of course, long time Voice users will know that conference calling was a thing, until Google removed it.

So, if this feature were to be released, it wouldn't be entirely new, but there may be an improved way that this gets implemented. This feature is especially important if you're someone using this for business. Of course, it's common for apps or services that are mostly complete to not get as much attention.

And because this is Google, there's always the chance that its resources are focused on other areas, especially with its big push on AI. There's also the fear that Google could kill Voice any day as well. For the time being, we'll just have to wait and see.