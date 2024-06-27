Summary Google Vids is currently rolling out to some users.

The app will live alongside the brand's productivity tools like Docs and Sheets, and will allow users to create video presentations using AI.

While initial impressions are lukewarm, things can only get better from here on out.

Artificial intelligence is and will continue to be one of the hottest topics in tech for the foreseeable future. And while we've seen some incredible things being done so far, like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Sora, there's also been some less than exciting projects that have been introduced as well. But of course, companies that want to stay relevant will need to make a push into AI whether they want to or not, which means big players like Meta, Samsung, Apple, and many more, are getting in on the action before it's too late.

Related Google Vids looks like a fancy, AI-powered version of PowerPoint Your next presentation could be a video instead of a slideshow, complete with AI voiceovers

With that said, Google has also been making a big push into the space with its own Gemini AI model, and while we've seen lots of integration into its current apps and services, we're now getting something entirely new, as Google Vids looks to be rolling out to some users. The app was originally announced back in April, and is positioned to work alongside the brand's productivity apps like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Google has a long way to go

When it comes to functionality, the new app will provide users with a quick and easy way to make videos just by entering a text prompt. The roll-out was highlighted by Artem Russakovskii, sharing on the social media platform X that it is now live. Of course, this doesn't mean that it's available for everyone, so just in case you want to test it out, be aware that not all accounts will have this app available quite yet.

As far as how it works, well, Russakovskii wasn't impressed, sharing a creation that he had made, which you can check out if you want. And while things may look quite simple for now, there's always room for improvements in the future. Perhaps the silver lining here is that you can still adjust the video to your liking and make changes that could enhance the overall experience. What's also cool is that you can integrate your documents from Docs or Sheets in order to create a presentation based on that data.

If you're willing to do a little extra work, the app will also allow you to choose a video style, while also integrating a pre-written script that can be read aloud using one of the AI-generated voices. And as you might expect, you can work on this project with other people, making it a seamless collaboration. Again, while this isn't going to be the finest video you've ever seen, it does take presentations to the next level without a lot of work being involved.