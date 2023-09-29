Summary Apple's Continuity feature allows seamless software use across devices, while Google has lagged behind.

Google may be working on a feature called Link Your Devices, enabling smooth switching between Android products.

The rumored feature may allow syncing and seamless handoff of features between Google and Nest devices under one account, making things like video calls uninterrupted.

One of the perks of Apple products is Continuity, which streamlines the use of software between Apple devices. For example, AirDrop lets you send media between Apple products within seconds. Handoff enables you to begin a project on one Apple device, and then continue working on a different one. Google has notably lagged in this area, often forcing Android device users to take multiple steps to achieve similar results. Now, some believe it could be working on a similar feature called Link Your Devices. If the rumors are true, you may soon be able to switch between Android products without skipping a beat — and this could be critical if you frequently use them for video calls.

TheSpAndroid recently shared details on how the supposed Link Your Devices feature may work once it’s launched. Screenshots of the rumored UI suggest that syncing will be possible by grouping your Google and Nest devices under a single Google account. Once these products are under the same umbrella, you’ll presumably be able to share features between your devices — this includes video calls. If you receive a call on your Android phone, for example, you may be able to continue the conversation on your tablet or Nest Hub Max without needing to disconnect. This means no more interruptions or a need to redial a call.

If you often use a specific Android device as an internet hotspot, it seems that Google wants to streamline this process, too. Instead of needing to go through the full process of setting up a hotspot, Link Your Devices might enable you to simply share a connection if one of the devices goes offline. However, it is unclear whether this feature will require the use of Bluetooth.

Previously, it was rumored that Google may debut this feature with something as simple as a toggle switch. The idea would be that you could switch it on or off to create an instant hotspot that could be shared between your devices. More importantly, you wouldn’t need to re-enter login credentials to connect your devices, assuming they are linked to the same Google account.

Of course, most of the details pertaining to Link Your Devices are still only speculative. Until Google rolls out the feature, it’s hard to say what will be included or not included — for instance, ChromeOS support would be nice for the Chromebook users out there, but we've yet to see it mentioned in the various rumors that have circulated around this feature. It can be confirmed, however, that the technology clearly exists to make sharing quick and easy. For this reason, it just might benefit Google to take Apple’s lead, if only to please Android devotees.