Over the past couple of years, we've seen AI explode in popularity, with big names like Google, Microsoft, and even Apple trying to capitalize on it. With that said, it hasn't been easy, but we're getting to the point where there are now true leaders in the space, with companies like OpenAI and Google offering some truly unique tools that make the power of AI accessible.

While getting clever and genuinely informative answers to prompts is a fun experience, being able to see the true power of AI is what really gets most people excited. OpenAI's Sora was first shown off towards the end of last year, receiving quite a big reaction, and now we're seeing something similar with Google's Veo.

A cheaper way to access Veo 3