I've certainly expressed my opinion that I hoped Epic would win all of its demands in the ruling for its case against Google. To my surprise, my wish has mostly come true, and not only is Google big-mad about it, detailing why it will appeal the verdict. As of now, the ruling dictates that Google will have to distribute competing stores while providing those stores access to the Play Store's apps, which developers can opt out of on a per-app basis.

For anyone who has paid attention to the current state of the Play Store, Epic's verdict could very well change things exponentially, perhaps for the better and possibly for the worse. This is why many of us at AP are already envisioning what the Play Store will look like if Epic's demands are enforced as planned starting November 1st. Strap in, I'm about to cover the good and bad of how things could play out if Google's appeal fails and Epic's verdict is put into action.

1 Third parties could truly have a chance to outshine Google

With Epic in the perfect position to finally deliver the store mobile gamers have dreamed of

Source: Epic Games

I've covered the Play Store and its games for the better part of a decade, and I can say without a doubt that Google has done an awful job maintaining the store. Discovery is a joke; much like Search, Discover, and AdSense, Google is much more interested in serving slop that it thinks it can convince people to use/click instead of presenting us with things that we would actually be interested in, using our nature against ourselves. Our data is going to waste thanks to Google's monopoly, it doesn't have to please its customers, which is incredibly evident by browsing the Play Store and its horrible recommendations that are almost always for pay-to-win games. Ask anyone what their biggest complaint about the Play Store is; more than likely it has to do with discovery.

But you see, soon enough, Google may have to actually play fair thanks to Epic's verdict, allowing competing stores onto the Play Store, and one of those stores could finally fill the gap Google has been ignoring. That's to say, a company like Epic has the perfect opportunity to offer an app store for Android that focuses primarily on good games, actual games gamers want to play, instead of the poorly made asset flip skinner boxes that make up the majority of Google's top mobile game lists. Sure, Epic failed to entice gamers on the PC side with its store, but mobile is something of a clean slate as there is very little room for mobile games to get worse, so ideally, the only direction to go is up. After all, it's not like anyone can do a worse job than Google, which means I'm excited to see if Epic or any other company can finally bring forth a store that caters to hardcore gamers like me.

2 Expect to see launchers for everything

Just like on PC and its endless list of game launchers that double as storefronts

Ask anyone who games on PC, and it's likely one of their pet peeves is that there are too many freaking launchers to deal with. EA has one, Epic has one, Ubisoft has one, and the list goes on and on. Worse, most of these also operate as storefronts, many offering exclusives on what was designed to be an open platform. So, instead of having one place to buy and play the best games, like Steam, greedy companies think they can force gamers onto their stores that are almost always maintained poorly and filled with bugs while also missing tons of core features.

Now, envision the exact same scenario on Android because this is what we will likely get by allowing third-party stores onto the Play Store. Heck, right now, I can already see a path that leads to this. EA has recently announced that it will be offering a mobile webstore where users can purchase currency for its sports games. Gross. Even Epic is already following the same path that made everyone dislike its PC game store by announcing it will offer freebies through its mobile store. I don't need free games; what I need is a store that's easy to browse and carries fun mobile games that aren't designed from the ground up to empty my wallet.

So yeah, much like PC, I fully expect everyone and their mother to force you to install their app store just to install the games we actually want to play. I don't look forward to it.

3 Established stores may finally find a bigger audience

Plenty of existing stores are great and could get even better with more exposure

You may have heard of F-Droid if you are a fan of open-source apps. Now imagine how much more interest such a store could garner if it were easily installable through the Play Store. No longer would we have to sideload, which is growing more important with the likes of Samsung blocking our ability to do so. The same is true for TapTap or even Itch.io; both could grow exponentially if they had the exposure the Play Store could bring.

More or less, the very thing holding back much of the competition, the fact they are not the default store on Android and aren't even listed on said store to begin with, makes them hard to find, even harder to install, and of course, puts all users at risk by being forced to sideload what could be a hacked APK, which last I heard Google and Samsung are super worried about. So, shouldn't our safety come before Google's pockets? Up until now, it would not seem so, but thanks to Epic, we will all be much safer if Google is forced to follow the verdict and allow third-party stores on the Play Store.

4 Competition should bring with it better games and pricing

If Google has to compete for installs, it may finally improve the Play Store and the apps/games it offers

As the saying goes, competition is always a good thing, you know, since it forces everyone to do their best. Up until now, Google has held a monopoly with the Play Store, to the point it would pay its partners to ignore the competition. This is how we get a store that is so useless and cluttered with garbage; Google has no incentive to do better, and as a matter of fact, often drives people towards the worst apps and games filled with predatory monetization, from endless subscriptions to pay-to-win in-app purchases, in an interface filled with ads. If we had the option to simply install another store that isn't filled to the brim with greedy junk, all without the need to sideload, perchance users would flock to what store serves their interests best. Then, Google would have no choice but to continuously lose its user base and their purchases, incentivizing Google to finally clean up the Play Store, and with that, we could finally see quality apps and games being highlighted instead of hidden.

Take F-Droid, for example; its apps are free and don't contain monetization, offering plenty of alternatives to subscription apps and the like. How many people would be okay paying yet another subscription for something as simple as a note-taking app when better alternatives are only one store install away? Consider the same for TapTap. If you could easily install it from the Play Store, you'd be more likely to consider installing its exclusive game releases, thus pushing other stores to bring forth better games to compete against those exclusives, thus forcing mobile developers to compete by making better games that are more engaging to stand out on those stores.

In the end, Google losing against Epic should be mostly good for consumers

Don't get me wrong, I'm fully aware that Epic has been waging war against Google and the Play Store for its own purposes. Like all businesses, it wants to make money, and by getting the courts to force Google to cooperate, it will likely make much more. None of this was for the consumer or the developers, but in the end, I'm on the side of whoever will improve my consumer experience. Google has had plenty of time to improve things and simply has not, so I'm all for the courts forcing Google to do better by allowing competition at the behest of Epic. Sure, we likely have a rocky road ahead of us all as Google and Epic continue to feud, but at the end of the day it is looking like consumers will win for once, and I'm all for it. Down with Google and up with Epic, let's go!