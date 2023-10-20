Summary Google is using the Play Store to promote RCS, a messaging standard that offers upgrades like end-to-end encryption and group chats, in an attempt to sway Apple users.

The promotional card for RCS is only available on the web version of the Play Store, targeting iOS, macOS, and Windows users.

The linked article suggests that the webpage is meant to change the perception of Apple users and potentially influence Apple to adopt RCS.

Google has been a longtime advocate of RCS chats, trying its hardest to convince deviants like Apple through quirky ad campaigns, direct on-stage remarks at events, and outright data reports. Even other brands like Samsung and regulators like those in the EU have joined in to pressure Apple into adopting RCS. Google’s latest weapon of choice to promote RCS even further happens to be the Play Store.

Google and Apple have been engaged in the blue bubble-green bubble debate for a while now, with the former advocating the superiority and widespread appeal of RCS messaging. RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is touted as the ideal replacement to the SMS and MMS standards. It promises all participants several upgrades resembling current instant messaging apps, such as end-to-end encrypted chats, group chats, real-time typing indicators, read receipts, and more. Google has resorted to nearly every trick in the book to convince Apple of RCS’s superiority and industry-wide appeal, but to no avail.

This addition to the carousel is seen only on the web version of the Play Store

While browsing the Play Store, we recently spotted a large new card in one of the horizontal-scrolling carousels, squished between two cards for app recommendations. Clicking it opened a full-fledged editorial on the Play Store explaining the benefits of RCS, and how it's already enabled by default in the Google Messages app.

Although it is unlikely an iPhone user will install Messages or get an Android phone immediately after reading the editorial, that’s beyond the point. Google has interestingly placed this card only on the web version of the Play Store, which is most easily accessible on operating systems where the Play Store app isn’t available, namely iOS, macOS, and Windows. This clearly shows the webpage is meant for Apple users, perhaps to create a change of perception in the users, which would eventually compel the company to change its stance. It is a relatively recent addition, with the oldest copy of the webpage created on October 2.

The article is likely meant for readers on an iPhone or Mac

If you’re already using Android, Google Messages is one of the best messaging apps available, and it comes with RCS chat support.