That's why Google could introduce an option to switch back to "Classic Assistant," giving you a way to use Assistant like you've always used it.

Assistant with Bard aims to offer more capabilities, including voice, text, and image interactions, and will roll out in the coming months, according to Google. It combines personalized help with Bard's generative reasoning capabilities.

During the Google Pixel 8 launch, Google announced that it will make its AI chatbot Bard an integral part of its existing voice-based Assistant. However, it looks like this new Assistant with Bard will not feature all the capabilities of the original Assistant in the beginning. As such, Google appears to be working on a way to switch back to “Classic Assistant” once the new AI-powered experience rolls out.

Assistant with Bard is supposed to offer a lot more capabilities, available via a quick shortcut on phones. Google says it combines Assistant’s personalized help with Bard’s generative reasoning capabilities, making it possible to interact not only with your voice and text but also with images. At the launch event, the company said the new experience is supposed to roll out over the coming months. There will also be a way to opt into early testing.

Noted Android expert AssembleDebug managed to dig up evidence of Google working on this integration a while ago, and has now come through with more details in a thread on X (formerly Twitter). According to strings in the Google app, you will be able to switch between the Assistant with Bard experience and the “Classic Assistant” within the Google app settings.

AssembleDebug makes clear why this might be necessary in the first place. According to them, not all features of the current Assistant will work in Assistant with Bard. You might have to end up choosing or repeatedly switching between the two Assistants to get the full expected experience.

For Assistant with Bard, Google promises to put its generative AI right at your fingertips on your phone. Unlike its big competitor ChatGPT, Bard doesn’t have an Android app and is only available via a website, so it’s not convenient to use on mobile. Thanks to the integration with Assistant, Bard will also be able to work with contextual information from your screen. It can also integrate with Gmail, Drive, and other Google services, an option that’s already available through Bard extensions right now.

Beyond its statement that it’s coming in a few months, Google hasn’t given any further information on when exactly we can expect the integration to go live. However, with tinkerers like AssembleDebug finding more and more references to Bard with Assistant in the Google app’s code, it’s clear that the company is hard at work to get the new Assistant launched.