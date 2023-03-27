New wallpapers can help keep the best Android phones looking fresh and vibrant without too much effort. They revitalize the visual appearance of the device in an instant, and even more so with the dynamic theming for icons in newer Android versions. It has been a few months since a software update included new wallpapers for Pixel phones for us to salivate over. Thankfully, though, Google is adding a few new offerings to the Google Wallpapers app compatible with almost all Android phones.

Google introduced the Pixel Launcher app and the Google Wallpapers app in 2016, so everyone can have a slice of the Pixel experience without buying the hardware. 9to5Google reports Google recently updated the latter with new cover images for six wallpaper categories — Art, Cityscapes, Landscapes, Life, Solid colors, Textures.

A new wallpaper called “Love, Pixel” has been added to the Art section. This primarily green image was once the Pixel 5a’s default wallpaper, but you can use it on your devices too, now. The new cover image for Landscapes seems to be the only recent addition to the section. Shot by VictorAerden, the image shows off snowy peaks in the distance, with a lake and dry brush making up the foreground. The Soft Violet shade is the only new addition to the Solid colors section.

A picture of a beige architectural structure and a white image of some wispy tree branches have been added to Cityscapes and Textures, respectively, and a photo featuring a white rock and beige accents has found its way into the Life section, though none of these images have artist details attached.

Pixel phones also use these Google Wallpapers, albeit with a few device-specific exclusive collections. On our Pixels, the cover image for the Community Lens category was recently updated, but new wallpapers haven’t been added since the Pixel 7 was released last year.

Google added two new wallpapers and changed a bunch of cover images for various wallpaper categories. It may seem like a minor change, but it is a good sign, rekindling the hopes for more additions with the next Pixel feature drop. Until then, we have collated all the 457 Pixel wallpapers released through January 2022, which you can use on your device.