Summary Google is announcing new and future features to coincide with the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Google Gemini on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 series will proactively show shortcuts offering to analyze what's on the screen when Gemini's assistant overlay is triggered.

Z Fold 6 users can enjoy multiview for YouTube TV, watching up to four channels at once on the large foldable screen. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra will be the first to get Wear OS 5.

Samsung announced several new devices and updates at its Summer Unpacked event, with the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 stealing the show. Among the chaos of the exciting unveilings, a key Google update might have gone under the radar.

The Mountain View, California-based tech giant wasn't absent from Samsung's party, and it is bringing some of its fresh features to Samsung devices.

On-screen Gemini suggestions

Google's Gemini app is already available on Samsung's smartphones, but added functionality will soon be available on the Galaxy Z series. According to Google, the Gemini assistant will soon be able to give relevant suggestions based on what's on your new Z series device's screen. While it's already possible to ask the assistant version of Gemini questions about what's on your screen, automatically surfacing the relevant shortcuts makes the features more accessible.

Source: Google

Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 users can swipe the corner of the screen or say "Hey Google" to bring up the Gemini Assistant, and it will show relevant suggestions regarding what's on the screen. For example, if you're watching a YouTube video and you pull up the assistant, it might offer suggestions like "Ask about this video." According to Google, the update will roll out to eligible devices in the "coming months," alongside added split screen functionality that will let users move the Gemini Overlay to a different section on the screen, preventing it from obscuring what's on the screen.

Circle to Search on more devices

Source: Google

Google's Circle to Search functionality made its way to the Galaxy S24 series alongside the Pixel 8 series back in January. Subsequently, the feature made its way to Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 series with OneUI 6.1.

Now, Google has announced that Circle to Search functionality will be available on day one with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, and the feature will expand to "more Samsung devices later this year." Samsung devices with the functionality supported would also be able to utilize the feature to solve complex symbolic math problems, and scan QR codes and barcodes.

Wear OS 5 on Samsung's new watch lineup

Source: Google

We've already started seeing Wear OS 5 based One UI 6 in beta on Samsung wearables, bringing with it advanced Galaxy AI features like Energy Scores, detailed Sleep Insights and custom workout routines. Now, we know that Samsung's new wearables, namely the Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, are the first smartwatches powered by Wear OS 5.

Related Wear OS 5 will bring bigtime battery improvements to your smartwatch Google claims up to 20% less battery power consumption when tracking an outdoor marathon

The OS, which is based on Android 14, is claimed to be more battery efficient than Wear OS 4, and brings a new Watch Face format to wearables. After the Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra, Wear OS 5 is expected to launch on the Google Pixel Watch 3 later this year.

Z Fold 6 gets multiview for YouTube TV

Related YouTube TV’s multiview feature finally lands on Android devices You can now watch up to four livestreams at once

YouTube TV subscribers recently started seeing traces of a multivew experience rolling out on Android devices, allowing users to watch up to four channels at once. Google has now confirmed that the feature is indeed rolling out on mobile after a debut on Android/Google TV, and users of Samsung's large-screen foldables will be able to enjoy the functionality. Google's press release only mentions the Z Fold 6, but that is likely because the foldable is hot and new. It seems plausible that the functionality might roll out OS-wide at some point, at least for large screen devices, allowing Android users subscribed to YouTube TV to multiview combinations of sports, news, weather, and more.