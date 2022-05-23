It's pretty safe to assume phones aren't great for our collective mental health. Sure, technology has all sorts of benefits, but being connected to the web 24/7 messes with sleep schedules, stress levels, and even personal relationships. Google developed Digital Wellbeing to make our mobile lives a little healthier, and now, a new study from the University of Oregon wants to go one step further.

The school's Center for Digital Mental Health is leading a new research project with assistance from Google, and both groups are calling on your help to push forward in this ever-growing field. As explained by Dr. Nicholas Allen, a professor of psychology at UO, the organization is attempting to separate the positives with technology from the negatives. The group wants to find which harmful elements of our smartphones can be controlled and mitigated without having to throw away any benefits.

Unfortunately, research into this type of smartphone usage can be heavily flawed, relying on self-report surveys that leave out information and pulling from small samples. That's where Google comes in — the company is allowing UO to utilize Android's Digital Wellbeing tools to automate participation. If you own a Fitbit, it's even better, as the group can optionally use your step count and workout tracking to better inform your technological habits.

Don't worry; you aren't automatically enrolled in this research project. Instead, any adult in the US with an Android phone capable of completing normal daily activities without assistance can sign up to be a part of the survey. It's all opt-in, and the data collected is only being used for research — not advertising.

It's worth checking out Dr. Allen's entire write-up on the subject to see if his research interests you. If you find yourself wanting to play a part, you can sign up using the Google Health Studies app starting on Friday, May 27. Everyone else can return to their usual doomscrolling habits.

