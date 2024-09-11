Key Takeaways Unicode 16.0 is official with 8 new emoji, including an exhausted face with bags under its eyes, allowing for more expressive texting.

Google simplified the new emoji, maintaining their meaning, but skin tone support will be gradually released over several months.

The update also includes support for new scripts and symbols, as well as nearly 4,000 Egyptian Hieroglyphics and 700 legacy computing symbols.

Move over, cutting-edge hardware and groundbreaking AI features, there's some real breaking news in town. Unicode just released its latest emoji list — with Google quickly following suit — including 8 new icons that capture some specific items, some abstract concepts, and at least one feeling that everybody can relate to.

As we reported back in February, the new slate of expressive characters includes a harp, leafless tree, and root vegetable with chard-like leaves showing it's likely a beet (Unicode also includes a bear emoji, but at press time there was no indication of a Battlestar Galactica addition).

Google has, as it does, simplified the new images somewhat, removing a little shading from the wood of the shovel, tree, and harp, and straightening out plus thickening the fingerprint's ridges. They hold true where it counts, though, with the most anticipated addition — an exhausted face with bags under its eyes — delivering all the intended meaning.

Emoji you can identify with

Because what good is texting in one-tap pictures if you can't fully express yourself?

It's fair to take issue with Google replacing clearly chard-forward beet tops with a fluffy, cloudlike set of greenery that makes the tuber's true identity ambiguous. But the most iconic of these icons actually gets a little more expressive with Google's mild simplification.

Everybody's woken up too early, or gone too hard the night before, and accidentally looked in the mirror. The slack jaw of Google's bags-under-eyes emoji does an excellent job intimating an absolute lack of energy, and should serve more than a few purposes for frequent texters.

When and how to get the new emoji

We know you're excited, but you just have to wait

You can nab them right away from the Noto Color Emoji Google Fonts page or corresponding GitHub repository. Google also released even further simplified, black-and-white versions via the minimalist Noto Emoji Font.

For complete skin tone support across multiple platforms, though, you'll have to hold tight. The newly ratified emoji have been sent into the wild, but will only be released progressively over the next several months. So hold off on being absolutely spent in the morning, until you can properly express yourself using a tiny cartoon in your text messages.

The latest Unicode update adds support for modern scripts from West Africa as well as Northeast India and Nepal, in addition to historical scripts from Albania and Southwest India. Also included are nearly 4,000 new Egyptian Hieroglyphics, more than 700 legacy computing symbols, and approaching 40,000 source references for Japanese CJK Unified Ideographs.