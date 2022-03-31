Anytime you Google something, you're faced with a long list results, and it can be tough to quickly determine which ones are trustworthy — just because a website appears at the top of the search results doesn't always mean that it's a reliable source. Even if a website looks reputable, there's no guarantee the information found there is accurate, or complete, or just the best version of it available. Google's always working to make its results more useful, and this week the company shared its latest efforts to ensure that your searches help you find links that are truly worth a click.

Google is making some key additions to the way Search works to assist users in finding the best sources of information. The search giant is adding a "highly cited" label to its results to help people identify stories that have been frequently cited as a source by other news outlets. It's also beefing up its notices about rapidly evolving stories, adding tips about information literacy and linking to tips on how to properly evaluate whatever you find on Google.

Alongside tools like About this Result and Fact Check Explorer, these updates from Google are further signs that the company's doubling down on investing in information literacy. It will be interesting to see if these changes help Google finally crack down on fake news and unreliable search results. It's getting harder to game search and boost a website's profile — and in the end, that's good for users.

Hackers sure have been busy the last couple weeks, warns Google's Threat Analysis Group

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author