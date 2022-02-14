Google reinvented its Android TV home screen with its most recent Chromecast, and aside from a couple of quirks and missing features, it's still one of the best ways to discover and watch new media. From a dedicated list pulling movies from all apps to collections of curated content meant to help you find your next streaming obsession, it really makes the $50 Chromecast with Google TV worth the upgrade. Unfortunately, it seems like the Library tab is broken for some users, taking away from the overall experience.

As spotted by 9to5Google, several users on Reddit on Google's support site have reported issues loading one of the central parts of the UI. Rather than returning with a list of collected titles, the Library section simply displays a basic loading error message. These complaints date back to January, with fellow affected users chiming in throughout the replies to let each other know they aren't alone.

Although the Library tab isn't the main homepage — that would be the For You tab — it is essential for streamers. In addition to storing purchased and rented collections of digital titles, it's also home to Google TV's universal watchlist, preventing some users from seeing their queue altogether.

Google has yet to address these complaints, though a volunteer on its support forums announced they had shared the complaint with the proper team. It's still possible to access purchased content by using Assistant to open the Play Movies and TV app. Still, it's a frustrating workaround — one that won't satisfy regular users for long.

Until Google rolls out a fix, there isn't much that can be done. Affected users have attempted factory restores, clearing app cache, and even resetting their routers — all to no avail. With any luck, the company has a patch in the works planned for sometime in the near future.

