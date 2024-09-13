Key Takeaways Google TV offers over 800 free channels, with a curated list of over 150. These channels are situated under a Google TV card in the Free built-in channels section.

card in the section. Google TV is renaming the section to Google TV Freeplay , likely in an attempt to better brand the free channels.

, likely in an attempt to better brand the free channels. The branding might make its way to the Google TV homescreen as a Google TV Freeplay app.

Google TV started offering FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels in the US last year, and since then, they've become a popular choice for users to discover a diverse range of programming.

In total, Google offers over 800 free-to-stream channels, though its own curated list count is just over 150 (80 when first launched with subsequent additions), with the last batch added just a few days ago.

For what it's worth, Google's own curated channels have been in limbo, being placed in a 'Google TV' chip under the Free built-in channels section, but that is changing now.

Google is rolling out a new branding for these free channels on supported TV and streaming devices, like the Chromecast. Google TV Freeplay is the section free channels will now be situated in, as shared by 9to5Google.

While this isn't a monumental change in any way, it does set the stage for Google to offer free content or channels from a wider variety of sources like YouTube.

A dedicated app might be on the way too

Elsewhere, the branding might actually make its way to the Google TV homescreen as a dedicated app. The Google TV Streamer already has an app called Google TV Freeplay, which will likely house all of Google's FAST channels. The app will likely be a shortcut to Google's curated list of channels, while the longer route — Live tab → Free built-in channels → Google TV Freeplay, will offer users the 800+ channel catalog from multiple sources.

The dedicated app isn't live yet. The Google TV Streamer will be available starting September 24, and we're expecting the app to make its debut as part of a subsequent update.