- Google TV offers over 800 free channels, with a curated list of over 150. These channels are situated under a Google TV card in the Free built-in channels section.
- Google TV is renaming the section to Google TV Freeplay, likely in an attempt to better brand the free channels.
- The branding might make its way to the Google TV homescreen as a Google TV Freeplay app.
Google TV started offering FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels in the US last year, and since then, they've become a popular choice for users to discover a diverse range of programming.
In total, Google offers over 800 free-to-stream channels, though its own curated list count is just over 150 (80 when first launched with subsequent additions), with the last batch added just a few days ago.
Google TV is adding 14 new free streaming channels to the platform
Bringing the total to over 150
For what it's worth, Google's own curated channels have been in limbo, being placed in a 'Google TV' chip under the Free built-in channels section, but that is changing now.
Google is rolling out a new branding for these free channels on supported TV and streaming devices, like the Chromecast. Google TV Freeplay is the section free channels will now be situated in, as shared by 9to5Google.
While this isn't a monumental change in any way, it does set the stage for Google to offer free content or channels from a wider variety of sources like YouTube.
A dedicated app might be on the way too
Elsewhere, the branding might actually make its way to the Google TV homescreen as a dedicated app. The Google TV Streamer already has an app called Google TV Freeplay, which will likely house all of Google's FAST channels. The app will likely be a shortcut to Google's curated list of channels, while the longer route — Live tab → Free built-in channels → Google TV Freeplay, will offer users the 800+ channel catalog from multiple sources.
The dedicated app isn't live yet. The Google TV Streamer will be available starting September 24, and we're expecting the app to make its debut as part of a subsequent update.
Google TV Streamer
The Google TV Streamer is a new set-top streaming device from Google that improves upon the Chromecast 4K. It boasts Dolby Vision, which should offer a wider range of colors and deeper blacks when viewing supported content, and even doubles as a smart home hub with Thread support and Matter compatibility. With AI smarts in tow, the device can curate content based on your preferences across all of your subscriptions, and organize them conveniently in one place.
Chromecast with Google TV (HD)
The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has everything we like about 2020's Chromecast with Google TV, minus the 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. If you're looking for a streaming dongle to use on a sub-4K display, this is a great pick — but consider springing for the previous generation if you think you might upgrade your TV in the near future.
Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
Although it's a couple of years old now, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is still holding its own as a great all-around option for your home theater. Long-term usage has proven a couple of flaws — namely, a limited amount of storage space that can get bogged down with system files and apps — but that hasn't stopped us from highly recommending Google's latest puck-shaped gadget. With a great UI, an excellent remote, and support for all the audio and video standards you'd expect, it's still a solid buy.