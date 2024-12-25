Like Android smartphones, streaming devices span a wide price range. At the affordable end, you'll find options like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, while premium offerings include devices like the Apple TV 4K. Until this year, Google didn't have a high-end streaming device, but that changed with the launch of the Google TV Streamer. Here's everything you need to know about Google's most expensive streaming device.

Google TV Streamer: Design and specs

The new Google TV streamer looks good and packs the essentials

From the get-go, you'll notice that the Google TV Streamer looks different from past Chromecasts. The new device marks a significant departure from the traditional dongle design, opting for a wedge-shaped set-top box form factor that sits neatly below your TV instead of hiding behind the screen. It's available in Porcelain and Hazel finishes, though the Hazel option is exclusive to the Google Store.

The design is minimal and compact, ensuring it fits almost anywhere. Around the back, you'll find a USB-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an Ethernet port for wired internet connectivity. However, the TV Streamer does not include an HDMI cable in the box, so you must purchase one separately. However, it includes a USB-A to USB-C cable and a power adapter in the box.

The remote was upgraded. While it retains its familiar shape and battery-powered design, it now includes dedicated volume controls, though the Google Assistant button was removed. Alongside the usual Netflix and YouTube shortcut buttons, there's a new customizable star button that you can map to your favorite app, most-used input, or the smart home control panel.

However, the standout feature is that the remote supports Google's Find My Device network, so you can locate it using the Find My Device app on your Android phone.

Under the hood, the Google TV Streamer is powered by the MediaTek MT8696 chipset (though not officially confirmed by Google). This chipset delivers 22% faster performance compared to its predecessor. The TV Streamer has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, ensuring fast and smooth performance. For wireless connectivity, you'll find Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 onboard.