Takes home the gold Roku Ultra (2024) The best-in-show Roku The latest edition of the Roku Ultra brings a faster processor and a host of other hardware benefits to the table. With 32GB of storage and the option to connect a USB flash drive, you'll have no shortage of content to indulge in! Pros Lightning-fast performance and smooth UI Great video and audio quality Voice Remote Pro is awesome Can pair Bluetooth headphones without Roku app Cons Interface is outdated at this point Not the classiest-looking streaming device $100 at Amazon

Takes home the silver Google TV Streamer A new age for Google The Google TV Streamer is a terrific streaming device that delivers fast and responsive performance, excellent Google integrations, and class-leading HDR support. Pros Fast performance Great video and audio quality Up to 32GB of storage Cool design Cons Clunky interface with too many Google ads A little pricey $100 at Amazon



Two of the top streaming device brands are Google and Roku, both of which released new hardware for 2024. From Google, we have the all-new Google TV Streamer. Take a look at Roku's device roster, and you’ll be greeted by none other than the new and shiny Roku Ultra (2024). If you’re looking for fast Wi-Fi performance, excellent storage, and hundreds of apps to choose from, neither device will let you down, but is one better than the other?

That depends on what other features you may be looking for from a streaming device. You may also own a handful of Google or Roku devices and would prefer to stick to the same ecosystem, or maybe you’re prepared for something new. Whatever the case may be, we had the opportunity to test both of these flagship streamers, so we thought we’d put together a helpful comparison of the Google TV Streamer and Roku Ultra.

Price, availability, and specifications

We already have our first draw!

Both the Google TV Streamer and Roku Ultra (2024) are $100. You can purchase the Google TV Streamer in stores and online from retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and the Google Store. If you purchase directly from Google, you can choose between Porcelain and Hazel colorways.

The same goes for the Roku Ultra, but swap the Google Store for Roku’s website. Oh, and make sure you’re purchasing the correct version of the Roku Ultra, as this particular model has seen three hardware upgrades in the last four years or so. To ensure you’ve got the right one, just make sure “2024” is listed somewhere on the webpage or product box.



Roku Ultra (2024) Google TV Streamer Dimensions 4.9 x 5.0 x 1.0 inches 6.4 x 3 x 1 inches Brand Roku Google Wi-Fi 6 2.4GHz and 5GHz Ethernet 10/100 Base-T Ethernet Up to 1000Mbps Ports HDMI 2.1b, Ethernet, USB 3.0, Power HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, USB-C (power + data) Resolution Up to 2160p at 60fps (3840 x 2160) with upscaling from 720p and 1080p Up to 4K/60fps HDR Support Supports Dolby Vision® at 60fps, HDR10/10+ and HLG HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

Design

Points to Google for style, points to Roku for practicality

Close

Consumer tech items tend to be one of two colors: black or white (with the occasional gray thrown in for good measure). Neither the Google TV Streamer nor the Roku Ultra is changing things up with wild shades of neon, but Google’s new set-top combines plastic and silicone in a far more cosmetically tasteful manner than the Ultra 2024.

The Google TV Streamer’s pod shape is attention-grabbing and small enough to squeeze into just about any existing media space. This is also a significant change for Google, which has stuck to the set-it-and-forget-it ideology in recent years for devices like the Chromecast with Google TV lineup. And while there’s minimalist visuals up front, it’s all business in the back. Connections include HDMI eARC, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C for power and USB storage (requires a Y-splitter adapter), along with a handy lost remote button.

This isn’t to say that the Roku Ultra looks bad. It just looks like every version of the Ultra that has hit shelves in the last four years: unassuming. The black plastic colorway is as tried and true as it gets, but it’s definitely not winning any beauty contests for the 2024 Ultra. Ports include HDMI eARC, USB-A, Ethernet (capped at 100Mbps), and DC power. The Ultra’s lost remote button is located on the side of the streamer.