The victor Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) It’s hard to beat the power and performance of the A15 Bionic! It was tough call to make, but the Apple TV 4K is the streaming device we’d prefer to spend our hard-earned dough on. It’s fast and powerful, offers plenty of storage space, and is a great addition to any Apple ecosystem. It’s also a breeze to use and Apple does a nice job at enhancing performance and UI from one update to the next. Pros A15 Bionic chip delivers stellar performance tvOS 18 is intuitive and packed with features At least double the storage of the Google TV Streamer Cons Only the 128GB model has Gigabit Ethernet and Thread support Google TV Streamer has a better remote No lost remote button $130 at Apple

Almost there Google TV Streamer The best Google-powered streamer to date! The Google TV Streamer is the Android TV streamer we’ve all been waiting for. Featuring 4K HDR support and up to 32GB of storage for all your favorite apps, games, movies, and shows, the Google TV Streamer puts the onn Google TV 4K Pro to shame. We also can’t fathom what future generations of this Google gadget might be like! Pros Fast performance Has a built-in Ethernet port and lost remote button Costs less than either Apple TV 4K model USB-C port can be used with external storage devices Cons Not nearly as much storage as the Apple TV 4K The Apple A15 Bionic chip is a better processor $100 at Google Store



Even if you don’t own a smart TV, you can easily add popular streaming apps, games, and other web-connected features to your AV experience by adding a streaming device to your home theater. As long as you own an HD TV (all modern streaming devices require an HDMI connection), all you need to do is plug in your streamer of choice, connect to the Internet, and begin indulging.

Some recognizable AV names are the top brands behind many of the best streaming devices. Both Google and Apple have produced exceptional streaming hardware for years, and today, we’re going to compare the top devices made by both companies, the 2024 Google TV Streamer and the 2022 Apple TV 4K.

Price, availability, and specifications

Google earns points for affordability

The Google TV Streamer is $100 and can be purchased in stores and online through major retailers like Best Buy, Target, and the Google Store. As a matter of fact, if you order via Google, you can choose between Porcelain and Hazel colorways.

The Apple TV 4K (64GB) is $130 and the Apple TV 4K (128GB) is $150. Both versions of the device are available online and in stores through retailers like Best Buy, Target, and directly through Apple.



Google TV Streamer Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) Operating System Android TV OS tvOS Resolution 4K at 60FPS 1080p, 4K Audio codecs Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, Dolby Atmos RAM/storage 4GB/32GB Unknown / 64GB, 128GB CPU MediaTek MT8696 Apple A15 Bionic Ports USB-C (power/data), HDMI 2.1 (Type A), Ethernet (10/100/1000Mbps‭) HDMI 2.1 output, Gigabit Ethernet (limited to 128GB model) Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, Thread border router Wi-Fi 6 Downloadable Apps Google Play Store Yes Price $100 From $130

Design

Both titans are dressed to win

Close

Google and Apple are always on top of the competition when it comes to cosmetics. Both the Google TV Streamer and Apple TV 4K are compact and modern-looking AV devices that mesh nicely with TVs, soundbars, speakers, game consoles, and home decor.

The Google TV Streamer comes in Porcelain and Hazel colorways (the latter is a Google Store exclusive). At 6.36-inches wide, 1.05-inches tall, and 2.97-inches from front to back, the pod-shaped device is fun to look at, but can just as easily be tucked inside an entertainment center if you’re after a cleaner look. Connections are located on the back of the device and include an HDMI 2.1 ARC/eARC port, USB-C, and Gigabit Ethernet.

There’s also a lost remote button, which emits a loud chime from the Google TV Streamer remote. Speaking of, the Google remote is just as sleek-looking as the primary device and includes navigational controls, a Google Assistant button, Netflix and YouTube shortcut keys, plus a programmable favorite button.

Oh, and guess what? That USB-C port is meant to be used for power. However, with the purchase of a Y-splitter cable, you can use the USB-C to connect the Google TV Streamer to USB flash drives and other external storage.