Google TV Streamer Best for everyone The Google TV Streamer delivers fast internet performance, impeccable picture and sound quality, and up to 32GB of storage for all your apps and downloaded content. It’s also $40 cheaper than the Fire TV Cube and is even compatible with Matter and Thread networking gear! Pros Cheaper option Gigabit Ethernet performance Matter and Thread support Cons No USB-A or HDMI input Uses a three-year-old processor No hands-free voice controls $100 at Google Store

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) Better for Alexa users A few years old now, the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022) pulls double duty as a streaming device and Alexa-powered smart speaker. It also has Wi-Fi 6E support and comes with an HDMI 2.1 input, allowing for AV switching directly through the Cube. Pros Has a newer octa-core processor Doubles as a smart speaker Has an HDMI 2.1 input Cons Delivers slower Ethernet performance Only 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage More expensive $140 at Amazon



Streaming devices are available in just about every shape and size. Some models cost as little as $20, while the more top-shelf gadgets can run you $200 or more. It’s also not uncommon to see companies like Google and Amazon leading the charge on modern streaming tech. As a matter of fact, two of the best streamers you can buy in 2024 are the all-new Google TV Streamer and the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022).

Both of these plug-and-play peripherals are simple to operate and are packed with features, apps, games, and plenty of other streaming must-haves. But which of the two should you be spending your money on? We put the Google TV Streamer and Fire TV Cube side-by-side to help you decide.

Price, availability, and specs

Google costs less upfront

While the Google TV Streamer is still brand-new to digital and brick-and-mortar shelves, it arrived at a lower retail price than the latest version of the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022), which has been out for well over two years. The Google TV Streamer is $100 and can be purchased through major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store.

The higher-priced Fire TV Cube sells new for $140 but can sometimes be found on sale (we’ve seen it priced as low as $90) or bundled with other items to reduce the device’s overall cost.



Google TV Streamer Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) Operating System Android TV OS Fire OS Resolution 4K at 60FPS 4K, 1080p and 720p HDR support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG‬ HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Audio codecs Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, DTS, DTS-HD RAM/storage 4GB/32GB 2GB/ 16GB CPU MediaTek MT8696 Octa-core (4x 2.2GHz, 4x 2.0GHz) Ports USB-C (power/data), HDMI 2.1 (Type A), Ethernet (10/100/1000Mbps‭) USB Type-A, Ethernet, HDMI 2.1 input, HDMI 2.1 output Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, Thread border router Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0 Integrations Matter, Google Home Alexa Downloadable Apps Google Play Store Yes Remote Bluetooth, IR, microphone, and the following buttons: D-pad, Select, Home, Back, Volume, Power, YouTube, Netflix, Play/Pause, Assistant, and‬ ‭Customizable‬. Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced Price $100 $140

Design

Polar opposites in many ways

Close

On the surface, the Google TV Streamer and Amazon Fire TV Cube couldn’t look more different. Ditching the plug-and-play dongles of its bygone Chromecast era, the Google TV Streamer is designed to blend in nicely with modern furniture and home decor. Measuring just over 6 inches wide, all the TV Streamer's connections are found on the back of the device, including a USB-C power port, Ethernet, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a Find My Remote button.

The included remote isn’t much smaller than the TV Streamer itself. It features navigation buttons, a Google Assistant button, Netflix and YouTube app shortcuts, and even a customizable favorite key (indicated by the star icon). Google doesn’t provide an HDMI cable in the box, but this is the only AV connection you need to wire the device to your TV.

The Google TV Streamer is also available in two colorways: Porcelain and Hazel (only available from the Google Store).