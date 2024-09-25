Key Takeaways The new Google TV Streamer Voice Remote is listed for $20 on the Google Store in the US.

It offers a more comfortable design with a customizable shortcut button for quick access to your favorite apps.

The remote works with the Google TV Streamer and older 4K and HD Chromecasts.

The new Google TV Streamer went on sale in the US earlier this week, more than a month after its announcement. Google's latest streaming box packs faster internals, delivering a smoother Google TV experience. The streaming box also ships with a new remote, which features dedicated shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix, a programmable shortcut button, and a revamped layout. Thankfully, you don't need to ditch your Chromecast and upgrade to the Google TV Streamer just to use its superior remote. The Google TV Streamer Voice Remote is now separately listed for sale on the Google Store.

The new Streamer Voice Remote is listed for $20 and available in Hazel and Porcelain colors. As the compatibility section in Google's listing reveals, the remote will work with the Google TV Streamer as well as the 4K and HD Chromecast.

So, how's the new remote better? The slightly taller design and grippy finish at the back ensure the remote is a lot more comfortable to hold and use. Google has also moved the elongated volume button to the right, making it easier to reach. There's a programmable shortcut key, which you can set to open any app or the new Google Home panel for quick access to your smart home devices.

Unlike the Chromecast's remote, the Streamer Voice Remote does not have an input button, which makes sense given its limited usefulness. More importantly, the Google TV Streamer Voice Remote supports "Find my remote." So, if you ever misplace it, you can ask Google Assistant to make the remote ring, helping you quickly find it.

The Google TV Streamer Voice Remote will improve your Chromecast experience

With the latest Google TV feature update, Google is already bringing the best bits of the Google TV Streamer to the Chromecast and other Google TV devices. This includes the new Home Panel, AI-powered content recommendation, and TV show summaries.

So, if you are happy with your Chromecast's performance, you only need to get the Streamer Voice Remote for $20 to enhance your TV viewing experience. This is a lot cheaper and a great alternative to unnecessarily spending $100 on Google's new streaming box.