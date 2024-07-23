Summary Google TV Streamer is poised to replace Chromecast, offering a transition from an HDMI dongle to a set-top box design.

The Remote also features a new button arrangement for improved user experience and functionality.

Google TV Streamer will likely be unveiled at the upcoming Google's hardware event on August 13.

If you’re in the market for a streaming device, the Chromecast with Google TV is a compelling option, offering a perfect blend of hardware and software experience, an affordable price, and availability in 4K and HD variants. The Google-made streaming stick has stuck with an HDMI dongle design since its launch in 2023, but rumors and speculation about a radical design change have been circulating since 2020. Now, a new leak suggests that Google is finally moving away from the HDMI dongle design in favor of a set-top box design for the future generation of Chromecast.

As spotted by folks at 9to5Google, Google’s new streaming device will be called “Google TV Streamer” and puts the well-known dongle design out to pasture. According to the image obtained by the outlet, the Google TV Streamer would have a sleek set-top box design with a slanted, pill-shaped surface. This design, which is a departure from the traditional dongle or cube design, is sure to please those who value esthetics in their tech products.

Google is switching to a set-top box design for the next Chromecast

In a market where most streaming devices are launched with HDMI dongle or cube designs, Google’s decision to opt for a radical set-top box design is noticeable. This new design could offer improved performance, better heat dissipation, and a more aesthetic look, which could enhance the user experience. Yet, it’s unclear if Google wants to bring a specific functionality such as Tap to Cast to its next-generation Chromecast with this slanted design.

The remote picks a new button arrangement while borrowing its overall design from the previous Chromecast generation. The new remote puts the home and back buttons on the front row. Plus, the voice input key no longer has the Google Assistant logo and uses a generic microphone icon instead. The volume rocker is also moved to the face of the remote and no longer houses on the right edge. Moreover, the remote offers a new mute button alongside the conventional shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix.

Google is gearing up to hold its hardware event on August 13, and the potential reveal of the Google TV Streamer alongside other Pixel-branded devices is a highly anticipated moment at the event.