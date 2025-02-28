The Google TV Streamer is an upgrade over the Chromecast with Google TV 4K as it features a better processor, 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and Dolby Vision support. Its impressive performance makes it one of the best streaming devices. The device offers a plethora of customization options to elevate your streaming experience. Here are six tips and tricks to get the most out of the Google TV Streamer.

6 Remove ads on the Google TV Streamer with apps only mode

A pared-down home screen is easier to navigate

Google TV is littered with ads and recommendations, making navigation overwhelming. You can turn on apps only mode to hide sponsored content and remove suggestions. It is worth noting that activating this mode removes Google TV tabs like Live, Apps, For you, and Library and replaces them with a single Home tab. However, you can access them via separate apps.

Here’s how to turn on apps only mode on the Google TV Streamer:

Open the quick settings panel by holding the home button on the Google TV Streamer. Select All settings. Click Accounts & Profiles. Choose a profile. Turn on the Apps only mode toggle. Click Turn on.

You can’t access Google Assistant in apps only mode.

5 Set the Google TV Streamer’s customizable button

Customize the star button on the remote

The Google TV Streamer's remote control has a star button that Google calls the customizable button. If you don’t set it up during onboarding, Google sets it to open the Google Home panel by default. You can use it to open your favorite app or change the input settings on your TV.

Here’s how to set up your remote's customizable button:

Go to the Google TV Streamer's Settings. Click All Settings. Select Remotes & Accessories. Click Set up remote buttons. Select Customizable button. Choose what you want the button to open.

Related How to use Google TV How to use Google's version of Plex

4 Switch off autoplay for trailers

Those trailers can be bothersome

When you open Google TV, ads play automatically on your home screen. While they can help you stay on top of new content and releases, autoplaying trailers can get annoying when browsing listings. If you don’t want trailers to auto play, you can turn off the option in settings.

Here’s how to switch it off:

Open Settings on the Google TV Streamer. Click All settings. Select Accounts & Profiles. Choose a profile. Turn off the Autoplay trailers toggle.

3 Control the Google TV Streamer with your phone

Replace the remote with your phone

The Google TV Streamer has a nifty remote with a customizable button that you can use to open your favorite app or the Google Home panel. But just like any other remote, using it to type your password or search for movies can get annoying. To simplify things, you can use your phone as a remote for the Google TV Streamer.

Ensure your TV and phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Here’s how to set up your virtual remote:

Open the Google Home app on your phone. Go to the Devices section. Tap the Google TV Streamer tile. Tap Open Remote. Enter a six-character code that appears on your TV to link your phone to the Google TV Streamer. Tap the keyboard icon at the top.

2 Use Find My Remote to locate your missing remote

Find your Google TV Streamer remote in no time

If you don’t remember where you kept your remote, you can find it using the Google TV Streamer’s Find My Remote Feature. Here’s how to use it:

Press the button on the back of your Google TV Streamer. Your remote will begin chirping.

Do not hold the button too long since it will reset the Google TV Streamer.

1 Get relevant recommendations

Train the streaming service to serve content you might like

The For You tab on Google TV suggests movies and TV shows it thinks you might enjoy, based on your viewing habits. You can customize your recommendations by training the algorithm. It uses data from your watch activity, watchlist, and streaming services linked to your Google Account.

Here’s how to tailor your recommendations:

Open Settings on the Google TV Streamer. Click All settings. Select Accounts & Profiles. Choose a profile. Click Manage your services. Choose a streaming service. Go back to your profile page. Select Content preferences. Rate suggestions by choosing Like or Dislike.

Related How to manage your Google TV Watchlist Keep track of your favorite shows, and never miss another episode again

The Google TV Streamer is much more capable than you think

The Google TV Streamer offers numerous features to improve your TV viewing experience. You can quickly locate your missing remote, tweak your preferences, remove ads, customize your remote, and more. The Streamer can also function as a smart home hub thanks to its Google Home integration. If you run into technical problems, you can fix common Google TV problems and get back to your favorite shows.