Summary Some Disney+ users are experiencing issues with no video playback on Google TV Streamer.

It's unclear what's causing it, but there is a workaround for now that requires changing the resolution settings.

Google or Disney will likely to need to update soe software component to get this back in working order.

Google finally launched a new streaming device with the Google TV Streamer back in August 2024. While it's not perfect, in our opinion, it's one of the best streaming devices that you can buy in 2025. For the most part, it's been working great, but it looks like an issue with the device has popped up, specifically impacting Disney+ fans.

The problem was first reported over the weekend on Reddit with plenty of users chiming in that their app wasn't working properly (via 9to5Google). As far as what's happening, it appears that some users aren't able to get any video when trying to watch their favorite movies or shows, which, as you can imagine, is a huge problem.

A big issue with no fix in sight

Close

While the app will launch, allowing users to navigate through menus and choose whatever show they like, the problem comes straight after, as launching into a video will leave affected users without any video and only sound.

For the time being, there doesn't seem to be a way to really fix the issue, but some users have reported having some success with a workaround. If you're someone that's dealing with this issue, you can try changing the resolution in the settings menu and it may fix the problem.

Again, this is a reported workaround that some people are having success with, so if it doesn't help your situation, you may be at the mercy of Google and Disney. This does seem to be an issue with the app, so an update should fix it.

Again, this doesn't seem to be a major or widespread issue. But we've reached out to Google to see whether this is a known issue and will update this post when we hear back. You can always leave a comment below if you're impacted.