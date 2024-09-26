Key Takeaways The Google TV Streamer's shipping dates on the Google Store have been delayed until late October, with some color options pushed to November.

While the Google Store has delayed shipments, other retailers like Best Buy and Lowe's are still offering in-store or quick shipping options.

The Google TV Streamer boasts double the RAM and four times the storage of the Chromecast, with upgraded processing power and compatibility with Dolby features.

If you've been waiting to upgrade your outdated, ineffective Chromecast , bad news: the new Google TV Streamer might not be available as soon as we hoped. Shipments have already been delayed into late October from the official Google Store, but there is a bit of a silver lining amidst the colorful buffering indicator.

According to 9to5Google, shopping for the Google TV Streamer on the Google Store is something of a futile endeavor. The Google TV Streamer in Porcelain won't be available until sometime between October 24 and October 28, while the Hazel color option has been delayed even further into November. Exact delivery estimates might vary depending on where you are in the country, but they all have one thing in common: unlike the Google TV Streamer itself, delivery is not speedy.

Source: Google

The good news is that you can still get your hands on this streaming device without waiting for delivery. Other retailers have limited stock. Right now, Best Buy is your best bet; some stores have in-store pickup available today, while others will have it delivered within 1 to 2 days. Lowe's Hardware, surprisingly enough, also has in-store pickup and 1- to 3-day shipping times. Home Depot is the next best option, with limited in-store availability and shipping times in the 5 to 7 day range. If none of these retailers are an option for you, Amazon does have Google TV Streamers in stock, but without Prime shipping times. You can expect a delivery from Amazon in just over a week if you order through the retail giant.

The Google TV Streamer offers significant improvements over the Chromecast, including speeds that resolve the most irritating part of the Chromecast user experience. Part of this is due to the internal upgrades, with the Google TV Streamer offering double the RAM of the Chromecast (4GB instead of 2GB) and 32GB of storage — four times as much as the Chromecast's 8GBs. Google hasn't explicitly said which model of processor powers the device, but it comes with the Android TV OS, and it's compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Atmos.