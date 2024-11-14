The Google TV Streamer is one of the best Android TV streaming boxes. Still, it's more or less a souped-up Chromecast with Google TV, offering a similar software experience on more capable hardware. Google TV has its share of features and settings you can tweak, from adjusting content recommendations to choosing a new screensaver. Here are five Google TV Streamer settings that will customize your streaming experience.

5 Configure the remote's customizable button

The Google TV Streamer's updated remote control is one of its noteworthy new features. You'll find a button marked with a star in the lower-right corner of the remote where the Chromecast with Google TV's input button was. You can customize this button to perform a number of functions.

To choose what your remote's customizable button does:

Open the Google TV Streamer's Settings. Scroll down and click Remotes & Accessories. Select Set up remote buttons. Choose Customizable button.

You'll see options to make the button open Google TV's Google Home panel, open an app of your choice, or change your TV's input settings.

The Google Home panel is inaccessible to Google TV's apps only mode.

4 Customize your content recommendations

During the setup, Google TV asks you to specify which apps you have access to. Your selection determines which services you'll see content recommendations from on your home screen. You can change which services Google TV recommends later if your subscriptions change or you don't want to see recommendations from a particular app.

To choose the services Google TV recommends on your home screen, scroll to the bottom and click Manage services. You'll see a list of streaming services and can turn home screen recommendations on or off.

3 Turn off auto-playing trailers

Some users appreciate how prominently Google TV features promote content. It can be a good way to stay on top of new releases. If the trailers that play automatically in the top strip of the Google TV Streamer's home screen are distracting, turn them off.

To switch off these trailers, open the Google TV Streamer's Settings, click Accounts & Profiles, and select the profile to which you want to make the change. The fourth toggle under your Gmail address is Autoplay trailers. Click it to turn it off. Google TV recommends the same content it otherwise would, but now trailers don't play if you linger over a thumbnail.

2 Change your screensaver

Google TV has screensaver functionality that kicks in when you let your device idle on the home screen. There are a few options for what the Google TV Streamer can show while the screensaver is active.

To change your screensaver, go to Settings and select System. Click Ambient Screensaver, then select Settings. You can choose from three channels:

Google Photos: Lets you specify which of your albums show on your TV.

Art gallery: Offers a selection of categories of curated artworks.

Custom AI Art: Generates images based on your prompts.

There's also a setting to show local weather during the screensaver.

1 Try out apps only mode

If you want to simplify the Google TV experience, activate apps only mode. Apps only mode turns off several features to put the focus on your apps. Apps only mode includes the main strip of Google TV content recommendations at the top of the home screen but doesn't include personalized recommendations. Apps only mode also turns off Google Assistant and Google Home integration. However, it's an option if all you're after is the apps you downloaded.

To turn on apps only mode, go to Settings and select Accounts & Profiles. Choose your profile, then scroll down and click Apps only mode. You'll see a confirmation dialog. Click Turn on. Check out our guide on apps only mode to learn more about its features and limitations.

There are a lot of ways to customize the Google TV experience

Google TV is Google TV, regardless of where you use it. Aside from the customizable button on the Google TV Streamer's remote, the device doesn't have many exclusive features. The features and settings outlined here are a good place to start customizing your Google TV experience. If you run into problems, check out our list of common Google TV problems and how to get your TV back in good working order.