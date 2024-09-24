Key Takeaways Rumors of a Google TV Streamer Pro with a 2GHz CPU are circulating — first spotted as part of a Geekbench spec listing.

References of the Pro model have now found their way to the Google TV Streamer's listing description on a French retailer's website.

We're speculating that Google might have planned a Pro model but ended up only releasing the regular device.

The Google TV Streamer is finally out now, and so are our early impressions of it. The new streaming device, which takes over the heavy burden of the Chromecast line, ships with Android 14 for TV pre-installed, and although it is double the cost of the Chromecast with Google TV (4K), it does bring some added functionality to justify the added cost.

Meant to sit in front of your TV rather than being tucked behind it, the new streaming device can double as a smart home hub, and it doubles the RAM offered by its predecessor. In our experience using the device, we found it to be considerably faster than its predecessor.

Now, right on cue, rumors about a potential Google TV Streamer Pro have started emerging, and we're not sure what to believe anymore.

The mentions of a potential Pro version streamer were first spotted by Reddit user Apprehensive-Bill-62 on a French retailer's website (via Android Headlines). On the Google TV Streamer's listing page on the website, it lists Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and Chromecast with Google TV (HD) as "compatible devices." Interestingly, it also references a Google TV Streamer Pro (4K) as a compatible device, causing many to believe that a higher-end version of the Chromecast killer might be on the way.

The rumor is corroborated by a different two-month-old Geekbench leak that reportedly highlights the Pro streamer's benchmarking specs, highlighting what at the time was believed to be a higher-speed CPU running at 2GHz.

Is a higher-end Google TV Streamer actually on the way?

The first-gen Chromecast was released back in 2013, and it saw the light of day in several different iterations over its decade-long journey, so it is very likely that we will see a Google TV Streamer successor sooner or later. So what's up with these 'Pro' references making their way around now?

The report suggests that Google might have been planning to release two Google TV Streamers (Pro and regular) at once, though it ultimately decided to cancel the Pro model. On the other hand, a user on thread suggests that they've found that the current Google TV Streamer can already reach 2GHz speeds (we haven't been able to independently confirm this yet), which might indicate that the streamer that we have now is indeed what Google might have called the Google TV Streamer Pro, but it decided to drop the regular model and the Pro moniker alike.

This is speculation, and only time will tell if we do indeed get a successor to the streamer. Google, if a Pro model, or a successor of any kind is in the pipeline, please include an HDMI cable with it.