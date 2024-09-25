Key Takeaways The new Google TV Streamer HDMI cable is sold separately for $10 after a pre-order discount.

The discount only applies to pre-orders, not new customers, and expires November 30.

Most HDMI cables will work with the Google TV Streamer, although many may lift the box up and cause it to wobble.

It is pure tech company logic. Google has decided that the essential HDMI cable required to use its new $99 Google TV Streamer will be sold separately. But don't worry, because Google is offering a $10 discount on its $20 HDMI cable for anyone who pre-ordered a TV Streamer.

That's right, the cable needed to connect the streaming box to your TV costs $10, after a one-time $10 discount (via 9to5Google). The 6.5ft HDMI 2.1b cable is designed specifically for the Google TV Streamer. Google calls it the Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable and sells it for $19.99 on its website.

Wait, do you need to own a Chromecast to get the discount?

The $10 discount Google is offering applies only to this HDMI cable, and so far it is only for people who have pre-ordered the Streamer. Buyers receive an email that reads "Because you recently pre-ordered the Google TV Streamer, we're giving you a discount on the new Google Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable."

The fine print alludes to former Chromecast users, which means new customers may not receive half-off the HDMI cable. The discount expires on November 30.

The problem with not including the cable

The decision to not include an HDMI cable with the Google TV Streamer is a baffling one. Many buyers will presumably be coming over from a Chromecast with Google TV, which makes it likely they won't have an extra HMDI cable laying around. Our own Taylor Kerns was surprised by the lack of an HDMI cable when he recently reviewed the powerful new streaming box.

The good news is the box works with any HDMI cable, so buyers who have a spare laying around can use that. But there is a problem. Because of the low, flat profile of the Google TV Streamer, many HDMI cables raise up the back end of the streamer and cause it to wobble.

The TV Streamer itself is a fantastic device. It is fast and responsive and streams great-looking video. The lack of an HDMI cable is a bit of a head-scratcher, though. Google may be nickel-and-diming customers here, and that leaves a bit of a sour taste in the mouth. At least some people will get $10 off.