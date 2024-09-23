The Google TV Streamer, Google's new set-top streaming box that replaces the aging Chromecast with Google TV, is available now. I'm putting the Streamer through its paces for a full review, but honestly, I haven't had enough time with the thing to render a verdict. Expect more to that end soon.

In the meantime, I want to talk about my early impressions of the Google TV Streamer experience. Using the Streamer has mostly been smooth sailing. Still, even the best Google TVs have issues, and the Streamer is missing an essential component in the box.

Strange packaging and an aggravating omission

Don't forget your HDMI cable

The packaging for all the products Google announced at its August hardware event is minimal and plastic-free. This is an eco-friendly direction I applaud, even if retail packaging is a small part of Google's environmental footprint. The Google TV Streamer's packaging keeps with that theme. However, the box is packed so that the paperboard tray holding the Streamer and its accessories is upside-down relative to the outside of the packaging.

A piece of paper is glued on that holds the parts in place if you pull the tray out Streamer-down, but it might not hold. AP Phones Editor Will unpacked a Google TV Streamer last week and told me he spilled the box's contents onto his desk. If you grab one of these, open it slowly.

The packaging's a head-scratcher but more of an oddity than an actual problem. Less forgivable: the Google TV Streamer doesn't come with an HDMI cable, which isn't unusual for premium set-top boxes. Options like the Fire TV Cube and Apple TV 4K are also BYO-HDMI. But I don't think that's much of an excuse.

When you buy a streaming box, whether it's Google's, Apple's, or Amazon's, you'll either add smarts to an older TV, covering up your TV's crappy built-in software, or upgrade from a dongle like the outgoing Chromecast. None of those use cases afford you an extra HDMI cable. Plenty of people will buy the Google TV Streamer only to find they need to buy an additional cable to use it.

Google TV is feeling bloated

This is not a premium software experience

I'm far from the first to complain about Google TV's relentless content recommendations. However, I think it bears repeating that they're just as prevalent on the $100 Google TV Streamer as they are on the $50 Chromecast with Google TV. The For you section that occupies the top of the home screen features a rotating carousel of movies and shows that seemingly have little to do with Google's understanding of my preferences but are not labeled as sponsored.

Content aside, the section is an eyesore. Each of the shows and movies it highlights is shown with a thumbnail image that occupies a large portion of the screen. These images are noticeably low-quality, with pixelation and compression visible from my couch. I probably wasn't going to watch The Connors on Google TV Freeplay. Still, it's grating to see crummy assets like this on the home screen of a premium streaming device connected to the largest screen in my house.

Under that top strip of recommendations is another one labeled Top picks for you. On my screen, this is almost entirely content from Pluto TV. Thumbnails regularly fail to load here, leaving the recommendations represented by small colored rectangles overlaid with plain white text.

I don't have Pluto TV installed, and the section doesn't feature content from most of the apps I configured. Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Disney+ are nowhere to be found. This could improve over time as I use the device more, but I wonder why it's almost exclusively content from an app I haven't installed on this device.

Otherwise, it's been good!

Performance has been fine, and the video looks good

UI aside, I don't have many complaints about Google TV Streamer's core functionality. Google says the TV Streamer's CPU offers 22% faster performance than the Chromecast with Google TV, which doesn't sound like much improvement. It also has twice the RAM, and this combination pushes noticeably faster performance. (Google won't tell me which chipset the Streamer runs on, but Mishaal Rahman, writing for Android Authority, said it's the MediaTek MT8696, the same chipset as Amazon's 2021 Fire TV Stick 4K Max.)

I've only spent a few hours watching videos on the Google TV Streamer. It's mostly been okay, but I've had some annoying issues. Leaving frame-rate matching enabled causes playback problems, and Dolby Vision content occasionally fails to render, displaying as a wall of green fuzz. I've been able to fix this each time by restarting the device. I'll need to play with the Streamer's settings more to nail down the Dolby issue, but I'm annoyed that's necessary. Its HDR settings are configured to auto, and it's connected to a 2020 Vizio OLED with a Vizio-branded HDMI cable. This doesn't seem like something I should need to babysit.

The setup was simple, though. Configuring the Streamer's new remote to control my TV and attached sound bar was a breeze.

Google Home integration is a great perk, too. You can configure a new button on the TV Streamer's remote to do several things, including popping open a Google Home panel to control connected devices like lights and thermostats. If you don't use Google Home, you can set the button to do other things, like switching your TV's input or opening a designated app.

But, is it really worth it?

I get the sense that the Google TV Streamer, like the Chromecast with Google TV it's replacing, is a bit of a mixed bag. Performance feels good enough for the price, but the Google TV experience isn't much better than it was on older Chromecast models, and at two to three times the price, that feels like a problem.