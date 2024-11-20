Key Takeaways Google TV Streamer is back in stock at the Google Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers.

The smart set-top box launched in September and was constantly out of stock or experiencing shipping delays.

It is now shipping quickly, in as little as five days, and there does not seem to be any more inventory issues.

Good news for anyone who has been waiting to get their hands on the new Google TV Streamer . The smart tv box is finally in stock and shipping after two months of backlogs and delays.

The Google TV streamer is easy to buy right now as the device is readily in stock at Google and other retailers, and it is shipping quickly (via 9to5Google). It only took two months for stock to catch up to demand. The TV Streamer has been on sale since late September, but getting your hands on one proved challenging.

Available everywhere it was supposed to be

Close

The Google Store has both the porcelain and hazel colors in stock. Delivery is estimated within five to seven days. If you had tried to order one of these back in October, you would have received a warning that it could take up to three weeks to ship, or even that there were no units available.

Best Buy has the streamer in stock, although shipping times vary depending on where you are located. Your best bet will be to check if your local store has it in stock.

Amazon also has the Google TV Streamer in stock, and it is eligible for speedy Prime delivery. That is something we haven't seen since the set-top box launched back in September.

Just in time for the holidays

The restock is timely. The holiday season is around the corner and a lot of people will be looking to get their hands on one of these. It can output 4K resolution and Dolby Digital sound, comes with Google TV and hundreds of free channels built right in, and it looks kinda neat, too.

The HDMI 2.1 cable for this device is sold separately. You can buy the official Google cable or use your own.

The older Chromecast with Google TV is also in stock at all the retailers if you're looking for a cheaper alternative. The Chromecast isn't as powerful or capable as the TV Streamer, and Google won't be updating it with Gemini AI and other helpful tools. Your best bet is to go for the Google TV Streamer , and now is your chance to snag one.