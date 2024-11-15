Key Takeaways The Google TV streamer update now allows manual audio output selection between Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, or PCM stereo outputs.

The update is beneficial for users with Dolby formats but falls short of offering full audio pass-through support for audiophiles.

The Google TV streamer is a great media box and the new Dolby Digital options will please most regular users.

The Google TV streamer just got its first update since it launched on August 6, 2024. This is not a big update. In fact, it is more of a minor tweak to the device , but it brings with it a much-requested change: the ability to manually control audio output type.

The update allows you to choose between Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, or PCM stereo outputs (via 9to5Google). There's a new Output format option in the streamer's settings under Audio options. The streamer is set to Automatic by default, so you'll need to go in and manually select your preferred output format. This menu didn't exist before the update.

It's a good start, but might not be enough for audiophiles

This is a fantastic update for anyone using a setup with Dolby formats. Your Google TV streamer will sound great on a Sennheiser, Sonos, and even Samsung soundbar. However, it falls short of delivering full audio. Pass-through, a format that sends raw, unmodified audio directly to a receiver, is not one of the TV streamer's options. Any home theater enthusiast will be disappointed.

The older Chromecast with Google TV (4K) dongle had Dolby pass-through support for streaming lossless audio. Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus both reduce the data from the source of the audio output device, in this case the Google TV streamer, so they can stream it without lag or interruption. Pulse Code Modulation (PCM) is an uncompressed audio format but is typically limited to two-channel output. Why there's no pass-through support on the new device is anyone's guess.

This streamer is perfect for families and casual viewers

The Google TV streamer is a strange device. It replaces the older Chromecast dongles with an oddly-shaped tabletop streamer. The TV streamer's main function is streaming Google TV. You can watch Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and other streaming services thanks to a large app library. It has Google Home and Google Assistant, and yes, even Google Gemini. Visually, it is a great device, streaming up to 4K resolution at 60fps and supporting a range of visual outputs.

The average family will be happy with the TV streamer . In the meantime, audiophiles may want to look elsewhere.