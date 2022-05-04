May the 4th be with you! Star Wars Day has found itself more and more deeply ingrained in geek culture over the years — it's a day to celebrate all things lightsabers, the Force, the Jedi, and the Sith (well, maybe not so much them). If you want to spend your evening re-watching all your favorite Star Wars movies and shows, whether that's the good trilogy, the garbage trilogy, the other trilogy (have fun debating which is which in the comments), or any of the spin-offs, Google TV wants to make things a little easier for you by adding a handy row with shortcuts to them all.

Google TV is once again showcasing Star Wars content on its main screen, just like it did last year (spotted this time by 9to5Google). Scrolling down from the "Keep Watching" row, you'll find a new row called "May the 4th Be With You," highlighting Star Wars content in your library and on Disney+. The row will give you easy access to newer movies like The Rise of Skywalker, older ones like A New Hope, and even the often-polarizing prequel trilogy which includes movies like Attack of the Clones. You also get quick access to The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and The Bad Batch.

They show up in no particular watching order, and unless you have Star Wars movies in your library, most of the row will be shortcuts to Disney+, so a subscription to the streaming service is pretty much mandatory (Mandaloratory?) to enjoy this day to the fullest.

To see this new row, just boot up your Google TV-powered television or streaming stick, and scroll down from "Keep Watching." Once May 4th ends, the content will still be on Disney+ just like it has been this whole time — we're really just telling you this because you have a good excuse to re-watch Star Wars movies today, and you might as well take advantage of it.

