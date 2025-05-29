Summary The stock Android TV software includes a sleep timer, but it's buried in menus and doesn't offer much functionality.

A code review of an upcoming Google TV update suggests a more convenient, comprehensive sleep timer is in development.

Details of the exact implementation remain unclear, as the uncovered code isn't exactly self-explanatory.

You're passed out on the sofa after a hardworking evening binging a hit show. You fell asleep over two episodes ago. Suddenly, an unnecessarily loud advertisement interrupts the stream, jolting you awake, scaring the daylights out of you, and messing up your sleep schedule. If only there were a way to automate turning off the TV so you could snore away the night on the couch, peacefully.

Sleep timers aren't new. They've been around since well before smart TVs and online streaming took over the industry. But Google TV, one of the most user-friendly media-centric operating systems, doesn't have one built-in. Thankfully, an APK teardown of an upcoming GTV update offers clues that a platform-wide sleep timer is on its way, although it appears to still be a ways off (Android Authority via 9to5Google).