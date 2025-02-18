Summary A new Google TV Streamer update could shed light on an upcoming update that will provide better support for backlit remotes.

The code suggests Google TV products may gain the ability to control backlighting behavior on supported remotes.

The code shows that there could be three different mode options.

There are a number of great Google TV devices out there, but one thing that's fairly common with all these devices is that you get a pretty standard remote without any backlight illumination. Now, this might not seem like a big deal, but having a remote that's backlit can make a world of difference, especially if you're someone that likes to enjoy their media in a theater setting.

Now, at this point, this feature is quite a luxury, being found on only a select number of devices. But there's a chance that we could see more of this in the future, with AFTVnews making a nice discovery by digging through the code of a new Google TV Streamer update (via 9to5Google), which hints that there could be better support for backlit remotes in the near future.

New remotes incoming?

Now, the important thing to note here is that just because we're seeing this feature in code, doesn't mean that it's going to become a real thing. We've seen plenty of times in the past where updates never arrive, or arrive in some other form years down the line, so it's best to temper expectations here.

With that said, the code does indicate that Google TV products could get the ability to control the backlighting on these types of remotes, and there could also be a number of different options on how it would work. It's important to mention that Google's own devices, even the latest Streamer, doesn't have a backlight on its remote.

As far as what the settings could look like, users will be able to choose one of three different modes, with the ability to keep the backlight off at all times, keep it on for five seconds after a button is pressed, and there also seems to be a mode that will work on a timed schedule.

The mode with a schedule isn't something that can be freely changed for now, with the backlight being set to activate during the hours from 6PM to 6AM. As you can imagine, there are pros and cons for each setting, but these three modes should cover most people's uses.

While we can't say for sure, it could be that there will be more devices on the way that offer backlit remotes, or maybe some premium universal remotes will be offered by manufacturers. Of course, with Google I/O just a few months from now, there's a chance that we might get to see how this all works out.