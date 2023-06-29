Consuming visual media these days is easy since you can buy smart TVs from Sony, Hisense, TCL, and others with streaming included. You can also use a dedicated streaming device from Apple, Roku, or any number of Android device manufacturers. Google has its own streaming device that lands on our list of the best streaming devices available, called the Chromecast with Google TV.

Like any good streaming system, many features are available to parents on Google TV devices. This guide discusses how to set up a Google TV kids profile and what features for parents are available.

What is a Google TV kids profile?

A Google TV kids profile is a restrictable profile that has content recommendations aimed at children. There are several features for parents to help control and monitor their child's usage:

Manage apps : You can add, remove, block, and unblock apps available for your children as well as set the apps they see on their homepage. You can also monitor their app usage using Google Family Link in the Family Link app.

: You can add, remove, block, and unblock apps available for your children as well as set the apps they see on their homepage. You can also monitor their app usage using Google Family Link in the Family Link app. Set restrictions : Set downtime and daily screen time limits for your child and add a profile lock through Family Link.

: Set downtime and daily screen time limits for your child and add a profile lock through Family Link. Content restrictions: Restrict what movies and tv shows your child can find on their account and watchlist, and share content from your family library with them. You can also create recommendations for your child using the watchlist button to create a parent-managed watchlist. Google-Powered recommendations are tailored to the content ratings that have been set up for your child.

How to set up a kids profile on Google TV

To start using Google TV's parental features, you'll first need to set up a profile for your child.

Go to the Google TV homescreen on your device. Go to your profile icon or initials in the upper-right corner. In the Who's watching section, select Add a kid. Tap Get started. If your child has a Google Account or kids profile that is a member of your family group, select the profile you'd like to add to your Google TV device. If your child does not have a Google Account or kids profile that's a member of your family group, tap Add a kid and follow the on-screen instructions. After selecting your child's profile, choose the apps you'd like to include in your child's homescreen. When you're finished selecting apps, follow the on-screen instructions to set up parental controls and content settings.

Your child now has a profile available on your Google TV device.

How to set up your kids profile on other devices and services

After you've set up a kids profile on your Google TV device, you can use it to set up a Gmail account and supervise your child on other devices and services. To do so, make sure you're signed in to your parental account.

Navigate to your family website. Select your kid's profile. In their profile information section, select Create a Gmail address for [your child's name]. Follow the on-screen instructions until you see an All set message indicating you're done.

Now you can use Family Link to manage your child's access to other content and devices.

Let your child watch safely

Streaming is prevalent these days, and making sure kids watch age-appropriate content is important. Google TV includes kids profiles to make managing content and monitoring your child's activity easy. To manage and monitor your child's activity on a Chromebook, make sure to enable parental controls.