Summary Google TV adds 10 new FAST channels, increasing its curated collection to over 130.

New ad-supported channels include FilmRise Western, ION+, and Noticias Telemundo Ahora.

Google TV Network allows advertisers to target viewers on Google TV devices and smart TVs with ads.

Google introduced FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels to Google TV last year, providing free access to channels like Reuters Now, BBC Earth, Love Nature, and more, without having to sign up or download any separate application.

Google TV offers over 800 ad-supported channels from sources such as Plex, Tubi, and Haystack, all while bundling and offering its own curated selection of 100+ FAST channels. Now, as part of its June 2024 update, Google is adding 10 new channels to the selection.

Related Your Google TV's home screen is getting a nice makeover Google has been working on this redesign for a while now

The newly added channels were first spotted by StreamingBetter, and they bring the curated collection's total to over 130 FAST channels (via 9to5Google). These include:

FilmRise Western

ION+

Johnny Carson TV

Noticias Telemundo Ahora

Property & Reno

Real Disaster Channel

Supermarket Sweep

The FBI Files

World’s Wildest Police Videos

Yahoo Finance

Source: Google

In total, Google now offers 135 free channels within Google TV that you can watch without downloading or launching a separate app, up from 80 when the catalog first launched. To access the new channels, head to the Live tab on your Google TV, and under Free built-in channels, head to Google TV, as seen in the image above.

Expect more channels to be added soon

Related Google is putting unskippable in-stream ads in your free TV channels Buckle up for targeted ads on over 125 free channels with the new Google TV network

Earlier this month, Google introduced its new Google TV Network, which will offer brands an opportunity to target viewers on Google TV devices and smart TVs with ads. As part of the network, advertisers will be able to display different types of ads, including six-second bumper ads, and unskippable ads, across the 135 FAST channels. Google has also hinted at "new ad formats" arriving in the future, though it is unclear what they'll entail. The new format might encompass "Immersive ads," which... yes... is now a thing, and both Disney and Prime Video are currently experimenting with the format.

Considering that these Google TV free channels are now a source of ad revenue for the tech giant, we can at least expect the list of channels to grow significantly over the years. You can find a full list of Google TV's curated channels on its support page.