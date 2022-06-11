Google unveiled an all-new experience for smart TVs dubbed Google TV in late 2020. It was first shown off in the aptly-named Chromecast with Google TV and, since then, many more devices and smart TVs have been released with the new interface. Of course, with it being a Google product, one would think it'd be first in line for revamps to the Google TV experience. Case in point — the new, long-awaited, personalized screensaver experience that was announced last fall is now rolling out widely to users of the newer Chromecast.

As confirmed by Google on Twitter (via 9to5Google), the new Google TV screensaver is now starting to appear for users of the company's streaming dongle. We previously reported that the feature was landing in a very limited capacity to some Google TV users — at least one on a Mecool MK3 device — though not necessarily to Chromecast with Google TV. This rollout will be wider, though, and specifically for said devices. It looks exactly the way it looked last time we saw it: it's a feed with a greeting and "glanceable cards" showing news, music, podcasts, YouTube videos, and more, depending on the user's likes and what Google thinks you want to see.

The company says it may take some weeks before every Chromecast with Google TV gets updated. We wish there was word about other Google TV devices including integrated sets as well as boxes and dongles, but we figure this might be a "when," not "if" thing. It's a pretty simple concept and a neat way to integrate Google's machine learning shenanigans into the centerpiece of your living room, so hopefully this won't be a hassle to spread around.