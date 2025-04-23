Summary Google TV Freeplay now offers 174 free streaming channels.

Nine new channels have been added to Google TV, mostly focused on kids' content.

Google is simplifying access to free channels by requiring a dedicated "Free" button on remotes.

One of the perks of using a Google TV device in the US is getting access to hundreds of free channels. Much like Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels, Google began offering free streaming TV channels last year under the Freeplay banner, giving access to hundreds of channels without needing a subscription.

Google continues to rotate and refresh the list frequently. Around the holidays in 2024, the company added a dozen new channels, and earlier this year, some were also quietly removed. Now, the list is growing again, with nine new channels added, most of which are focused on kids' content.